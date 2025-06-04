June 4, 2025

One of the major reasons political strategists say Dems lost the 2024 elections was because of a particular demographic. No, not talking about Latino voters or disillusioned Arab/Muslim voters. Rather, young male voters. Since Trump’s win, Dems have been scratching their heads as to how a segment of the electorate, so reliably a part of past Democratic electoral wins, could desert them. Well, the findings are finally in from a much ‘talked’ about study and what they discovered shouldn’t be a surprise: young men feel invisible, economically stuck, and unspoken to by Democrats.

The research, led by the Speaking with American Men (SAM) project, peeled back the layers behind one of the biggest losses Democrats suffered in 2024 — the support of young male voters. Through focus groups and a national survey, the results painted a picture of a demographic in quiet crisis. These men aren’t necessarily becoming Republicans en masse — but many have simply stopped feeling like the Democratic Party sees them, let alone speaks to them.

What SAM found was telling: just 27% of young men had a positive view of the Democratic Party. In contrast, 43% viewed Republicans favorably. Even more striking, men’s support for Kamala Harris dropped to 42%, the lowest for any Democrat in recent memory, and the losses were steepest among Black and Latino men under 30.

When asked why, these men didn’t cite wedge issues or culture wars first. Instead, they talked about real-life pressures — economic insecurity, loneliness, and feeling like the traditional markers of adulthood (a stable job, homeownership, raising a family) were out of reach. The pandemic’s isolation left emotional scars, and now many feel overwhelmed trying to find their place in a fast-changing world.

Layered on top of that was a perception problem. While Republicans were seen as confident, decisive, and traditionally masculine, Democrats were described as overly polished, vague, and distant. For a lot of these young men, strength — even when brash or controversial — came off as more authentic than scripted empathy.

Some even expressed admiration for controversial figures like Trump or Andrew Tate, not necessarily because they agreed with their politics or behavior, but because they “said what they believed” and came off as unfiltered. One focus group participant summed it up this way: “Democrats have Beyoncé. Republicans talk about cutting taxes on my tips.”

The takeaway? This isn’t just a messaging issue — it’s about connection, respect, and relevance. Many young men feel they’re in a no-win situation when it comes to masculinity, and the Democratic Party hasn’t helped clarify that — or even acknowledged it. Until that happens, many will continue to tune out or turn to the loudest voice that makes them feel seen.

That doesn’t mean they’re lost for good. The research emphasizes this group is persuadable — but only if Democrats are willing to stop dismissing, start listening, and speak directly to their experiences in ways that go beyond celebrity endorsements or surface-level outreach. In short: don’t write them off. Reach out with respect, speak plainly, and — most of all — show up. Go beyond the headlines…

