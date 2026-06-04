June 4, 2026

Cheers broke out on the House floor Wednesday. Not for a tax cut, not for a highway bill, but for something far more basic: a 215 to 208 vote telling the president to stop ordering strikes on Iran. It was the sound of a coequal branch of government remembering it exists.

Make no mistake about what happened. For the first time since this war began more than three months ago, a war powers resolution cleared a chamber of Congress on a final vote. Four Republicans joined every Democrat to say what most of us have been saying at kitchen tables for months: enough.

The White House insists hostilities have ended. The strikes that keep landing in the region say otherwise. And Speaker Mike Johnson keeps defending the campaign as the work of a commander-in-chief keeping us safe. But safe is not how this war feels from where we sit. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March, 59 percent of Americans said the United States made the wrong decision in using military force against Iran. That number has hung over Congress like a storm cloud, and on Wednesday it finally rained.

Follow the money and the unease makes even more sense. A top Pentagon official told lawmakers the war has cost about $25 billion so far, but three people familiar with the matter told CNN the real figure is closer to $40 to $50 billion once you count rebuilding damaged bases and replacing destroyed assets. That is on top of the $11.3 billion the Pentagon estimated the first six days alone cost, according to reporting by the New York Times. And we are paying twice. Per testimony at a Senate hearing reported by Military Times, gas prices have surged roughly $1.50 since the war began, pushing the national average to about $4.50 a gallon, and we have already paid $40 billion more for fuel, a figure projected to top $193 billion by the end of the year.

So when Davidson, the Ohio Republican who sided with the Democrats, demanded the administration define the mission before continuing it, he was not grandstanding. He was asking the question every one of us deserves answered before another billion goes out the door.

Yes, the resolution is largely symbolic. It would need to pass the Senate and then survive a near certain veto, which requires two thirds of both chambers. Nobody pretends those votes exist today. But symbols move politics, and politics moves wars. Remember that a nearly identical measure died in a 212 to 212 tie just weeks ago, and that Republican leaders once sent members home early rather than let this vote happen. The dam did not break all at once. It cracked, vote by vote, as the costs piled up and the explanations wore thin.

Here is the bigger truth Wednesday revealed: the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war, and that power only matters when lawmakers are willing to use it. For decades, members of both parties have ducked these votes, preferring to criticize wars from the sidelines rather than own the decision. This House just stopped ducking.

The Senate now has its chance. It already advanced a similar measure in May. The question is whether senators will finish what they started or wait for the price at the pump, and the price in lives, to climb higher.

This war was started in our name, but nobody asked us, and nobody asked Congress. Through our representatives, we just took the first real step toward ending it. Let’s not make it the last. Go beyond the headlines…

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