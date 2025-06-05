June 5, 2025

On the growing list of “making-life-harder” Executive Actions, the latest is rental aids. The Trump administration is now drafting a rule to limit how long people can receive federal rental assistance — and it may do so without waiting for Congress.

According to an internal document obtained by NPR, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is working on a policy that would impose time limits on rental subsidies and add work requirements for recipients. While only a few housing authorities currently have the power to enforce these restrictions, HUD’s proposed rule would expand that authority nationwide.

Supporters argue this could help stretch limited housing resources and promote “self-sufficiency.” Critics call it a recipe for disaster — especially in a time of skyrocketing rents and persistent housing shortages. With 9 million Americans relying on housing aid — many of them elderly, disabled, or caring for family members — advocates warn that time-limiting assistance would hurt millions and could increase homelessness, not reduce dependency.

Past attempts at similar policies have shown mixed results. Of the 3,300 housing authorities in the U.S., fewer than 140 have tried time limits or work rules. And many, like Keene Housing in New Hampshire, later abandoned them after realizing that people weren’t economically better off — just pushed back onto long waiting lists.

Adding more churn into an already fragile housing system could also undermine trust among landlords who accept vouchers and discourage private investment in affordable housing. Critics say HUD’s current direction is less about empowering people and more about shrinking support for the poor under the guise of “tough love.”

While HUD has not officially confirmed the proposal, it echoes the administration’s broader push to expand work requirements across safety net programs. And unless Congress intervenes or the courts block it, this rule change could bring a seismic shift to how — and for how long — Americans receive help with rent. Go beyond the headlines…

