June 6, 2025

It’s called the “third rail of politics.” It’s an issue so controversial, so politically sensitive that politicians will avoid mentioning it for fear of losing votes. So, what is the third rail in American politics? One word encompasses the most common third rail — benefits. Whether it’s Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, once Americans receive a benefit they rely on, any threat to it becomes politically perilous. That dynamic is now playing out across several battlefronts — veterans’ services, rental aid, Medicaid, and even the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — as a series of recent Trump administration policies and legislative proposals put essential lifelines under pressure.

Veterans, for one, are not standing idly by. On the 81st anniversary of D-Day, they’re rallying in Washington and nationwide to protest planned VA workforce cuts that could eliminate tens of thousands of employees, potentially straining a system already stretched thin. While the administration touts investments in VA technology, veterans fear the real impact will be reduced access to the care they were promised — an echo of past struggles that led to hard-won victories like the GI Bill and the PACT Act. As one hospital worker told The Washington Post, veterans now worry about losing the VA support they depend on.

Meanwhile, proposed new hurdles for claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit — a benefit that lifts millions of families out of poverty — could effectively deny crucial income support to low-income workers. A requirement for families to obtain “qualifying certificates” risks adding red tape that even IRS experts warn will discourage eligible recipients from applying. Historically, similar efforts were abandoned after they reduced participation among eligible families while imposing high administrative costs.

At the same time, deep concerns surround planned cuts to Medicaid, one of the most relied-upon safety nets for healthcare access. A KFF poll finds that more than half of Americans worry that federal Medicaid cuts would hurt their family’s ability to access and afford care, with overwhelming concern among current Medicaid recipients. In rural areas, where healthcare providers depend heavily on Medicaid funding, residents fear that cuts could lead to closures of hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes — worsening already fragile healthcare access.

Finally, the Trump administration’s proposal to impose time limits and work requirements on federal rental aid could force millions of low-income renters out of their homes, exacerbating an already severe housing crisis. Housing experts say such changes won’t improve affordability or employment rates — but will likely lead to increased homelessness and disinvestment in affordable housing.

Taken together, these policy moves represent an aggressive push to reshape the country’s safety net under the banner of “self-sufficiency.” But critics argue that these changes will disproportionately harm the most vulnerable Americans — veterans, working families, children, seniors, rural residents, and the disabled — while leaving benefits for wealthier groups untouched.

As one observer put it, the “third rail” remains dangerous not just because politicians fear it — but because real people depend on the benefits it provides to keep a roof over their heads, food on their tables, and healthcare within reach. How these proposed changes unfold will not just be a test of policy — but of the nation’s political will to protect those who depend most on its promises. Go beyond the headlines…

Majority worry federal budget Medicaid cuts would affect family health access and increase uninsured

Veterans to Rally in DC, Nationwide on D-Day (June 6) to Protest Looming VA Cuts

Senators warn big bill would make credit harder to get for low-income families

