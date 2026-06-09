June 9, 2026

They Say the Economy Cut Food Stamps. The Paperwork Tells a Different Story

There is a version of this story where the news is good. In it, fewer of us need help buying groceries because more of us are doing just fine, wages are climbing, and Washington is simply trimming a bloated program back to a healthy size. That is the version the Trump administration is selling. The trouble is that almost none of it holds up.

Since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last summer, more than 3.5 million people have lost access to SNAP, the food assistance program once known as food stamps, according to PBS NewsHour reporting this June. That drop happened in roughly six months, between July 2025 and February 2026, and every single state saw enrollment fall. Arizona leads the country, with participation down 51 percent, according to estimates cited by PBS. About 38 million of us still rely on this help, but the floor is moving fast.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and her allies frame the decline as proof the economy is roaring and fraud is getting cleaned out. Sara Naomi Bleich, a Harvard public health professor who worked at the USDA under two presidents, told PBS that explanation is not accurate. SNAP is built to shrink when the economy strengthens, she said, but the economy has not measurably improved since the law passed, and the cost of food still punishes most family budgets.

So what is actually pushing people off the rolls? Paperwork, mostly. The new law raised the age for work requirements from 54 to 64 and piled on documentation, so more people now have to prove every month that they logged 20 hours a week. Presley Nassise, a SNAP recipient who is 27, has a chronic illness, and works two jobs, described submitting Venmo records, cash app screenshots, even letters from neighbors swearing he lived where he said he lived. Miss the 30 day processing window, or have an understaffed state office miss it for you, and you get dropped and forced to start over. His benefit fell from a little over $200 a month to nothing for three months, then was restored at $50.

The fraud argument is the weakest part of the pitch. According to a USDA study covering 2015 through 2017, the SNAP trafficking rate sits at 1.6 percent, low compared with other federal programs. And here is the catch Bleich flagged: the new rules do not even target fraud. They target payment error rates, which measure whether someone got a few dollars too much or too little, not whether anyone is cheating. So we are throwing eligible people overboard to solve a problem that was never really fraud.

Strip away the talking points and what remains is a cost shift. The law is projected to cut about $186 billion from SNAP over the next decade, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates, and states facing steep penalties are responding by making the door harder to walk through. People who qualify and play by the rules are losing meals anyway.

This is where it stops being abstract. When food help vanishes, food insecurity climbs, and with it come higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, as Bleich warned. Hungry kids learn worse. Sick adults cost the system more later. A program that runs on an average of about $6.20 per person each day, according to CNBC, turns out to be one of the cheapest ways we have ever found to prevent all of that.

We get to decide whether this stands. Call your representatives, press candidates on restoring these benefits before the 2026 midterms, and refuse to let a story about a booming economy paper over emptier kitchen tables. The numbers are not lying. We should not let anyone tell us they are. Go beyond the headlines…

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