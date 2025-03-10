March 10, 2025

The weekend was ‘relatively’ quiet, “relative” being a “relative” word. At least, the headlines were quieter, which doesn’t bode well for the upcoming week. As the saying goes, “the calm before the storm…” So, I’ll take advantage of this lull in the chaos, that has become the (unwelcome) norm in the country, to do a basic roundup of today’s headlines: If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that the world feels like it’s shifting under our feet—economically, politically, and even environmentally. A new survey confirms that remote work is here to stay, as employees continue to prioritize flexibility and work-life balance over the traditional office grind. But while some sectors adapt, cracks are forming in the broader American economy, with Trump’s policies and rhetoric fueling instability, adding to inflation concerns, and making it harder for businesses to plan for the future.

For millions of low-income Americans, those cracks could deepen if the government moves forward with cutting junk foods from SNAP. While advocates argue it could promote healthier diets, opponents point out that limiting food choices for struggling families isn’t the same as addressing food insecurity or improving access to affordable, nutritious options. Meanwhile, the world isn’t waiting for us to figure things out—rising global temperatures could trigger rapid population declines, a stark reminder that climate change isn’t just a future problem, it’s a present crisis. Argentina is already feeling the effects, with devastating flooding killing at least 16 people and leaving dozens missing.

In the midst of all this, misinformation is thriving, making it more critical than ever to think critically about the information we consume. With AI-generated content and politically driven narratives flooding our feeds, knowing how to separate fact from fiction is becoming a survival skill. And speaking of tech, a new app is taking a bold stance against digital addiction by forcing users to “literally” touch grass before they can resume scrolling—a gimmick, maybe, but a necessary one in a time when distractions are constant and reality is becoming harder to grasp. Go beyond the headlines…

