March 11, 2025

The days of thinking everything this president says is just ‘bluster’ are long gone. Time and time again, he’s proven the worst of his critics biggest fears: he’s serious about his threats, promises of vengeance and pledges to enrich the wealthy, including him and his family. All the while, under his direction the ideals that comprised the global reputation of our nation is ‘wasting away.’ For example, the USDA, which funded school meals and food banks, is canceling those programs. Trump’s indiscriminate cuts, via DOGE, are unleashing the biggest fears and potential of a looming recession, than have existed in recent memory, as uncertainty and instability continue to define these early days of this second term. His economic policies are sending shockwaves through the markets. The president’s refusal to acknowledge the potential for a recession, instead offering vague assurances that the economy will “transition” before reaching prosperity, does little to reassure us, especially as we are already grappling with high prices and job insecurity.

While Trump’s supporters still believe he’s doing a “great job” and praise his disruptive approach as “bold” and “necessary,” history, along with the cable business channels, show that economic confidence is fragile. Markets, businesses, and consumers thrive on stability, not chaos. His base may be willing to endure some hardship in the hope of long-term gains, but the question is whether the rest of the country—and crucially, Republican lawmakers facing reelection—will continue to tolerate these reckless policies if the economy veers into a downturn. The problem with governing by shock and awe is that, at some point, the shock stops being a temporary adjustment and becomes the new reality. And if this early turbulence is any indication, that reality may be far harsher than Trump or his supporters are prepared for. And the bigger question is: Are we ready? Go beyond the headlines…

