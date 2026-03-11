March 11, 2026

We can’t think of the current President without remembering his infamous declaration of (paraphrasing, of course)shooting somebody and getting away with it. As we examine his ‘style’ in office, it’s not just a flippant phrase but a mantra he seems to live by. It underscores his demands to his party to pass the SAVE Act. But this time, the hope is that our representatives, and importantly us, won’t stand by and let him get away with it. A lot of us grew up assuming that voting was the one thing in America that, while never perfect, was at least supposed to feel solid. You register, you show up, you cast your ballot, and the system does its job. What is striking now is how many people no longer feel that basic confidence. Not because they have all suddenly read election law, but because they have been soaking in years of warnings, accusations, and political messaging that have left many of us unsure what to trust.

That is exactly what this new PBS News, NPR, and Marist poll captures. Two thirds of Americans still say they are confident their state or local government will run a fair and accurate election, but that number has dropped ten points since just before the 2024 presidential election. It is now the lowest level recorded by Marist since it started asking the question in 2020. That is not a small wobble. That is a real erosion in public trust.

And the anxiety is not abstract. Fifty eight percent of Americans now worry that people will show up to vote in November and be told they are not eligible. That is a sixteen point jump from January 2020. Younger voters are especially worried, with three quarters of Americans under 30 saying this concerns them. That detail matters, because younger voters are already harder to mobilize. If they start believing they may be turned away or tripped up by paperwork, confusion, or new rules, participation could drop even more.

The poll also shows that the public’s fears are split in ways that reflect the larger political divide. One third say voter fraud is the biggest threat to safe and accurate elections. Twenty six percent say misleading information. Twenty four percent say voter suppression. Republicans are far more likely to focus on fraud. Democrats are more likely to focus on suppression. Independents are especially concerned about misinformation. That means the country is not just divided over politics. We are divided over what the threat even is.

This is where the SAVE America Act becomes impossible to ignore. President Trump has made it his top legislative priority and is even threatening to hold up other legislation until Congress acts. The most controversial piece of the bill is the requirement that people show documented proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, when registering to vote in federal elections. On the surface, that may sound simple enough. But as election officials and voting experts keep pointing out, the devil is in the details.

Many Americans do not have a passport. Birth certificates may not match current names, especially for married women. Older Americans born at home or in rural areas may have trouble getting documents. Young people often do not have printers, paper copies, or easy access to official records. Naturalized citizens can get caught in bureaucratic delays. The point is not whether election security matters. Of course it does. The point is whether the fix creates new barriers for people who are already eligible.

And we have seen this movie before. When Kansas implemented a proof of citizenship law, around 30,000 people, almost all of them eligible voters, were blocked from registering. That law was later put on hold by a federal court. Arizona’s experience has also shown that even decades later, states can still be ironing out the kinks from similar requirements. That should give Congress pause, especially this close to a major election.

The article also points to another alarming possibility. The idea of National Guard troops or even immigration agents at polling places. A majority of Americans oppose troops at the polls, and federal law is clear about intimidation concerns. Voting is supposed to happen in an environment free from fear. The moment people begin to worry that showing up to vote could mean confrontation, surveillance, or intimidation, democracy starts to feel less like a right and more like a risk.

There is one area where the country is remarkably united, though, and that is artificial intelligence. Eighty five percent of Americans say AI generated political content is likely to spread misinformation about the November elections. That level of agreement is huge. Democrats, Republicans, and independents all see the danger. And they are right to. Deepfakes, fake robocalls, manipulated videos, and convincing false posts can move faster than fact checks ever can. So while Washington argues over fraud and voter suppression, AI may end up becoming one of the biggest real world threats to confidence in the process.

The broader implication here is bigger than one bill or one election cycle. Democracy depends on something simple but fragile: loser’s consent. People can be disappointed, angry, even furious after an election. But they still have to believe the result was legitimate. Once that breaks down, the whole system gets shaky.

That is why these poll numbers matter so much. It is not just that confidence is down. It is that distrust is becoming baked in before ballots are even cast. And when politicians keep telling people the process is broken, while also proposing major rule changes in the middle of an election year, they may end up making the very distrust they claim to be fixing much worse.

There is also a political irony buried in all this. Some experts quoted in the article warn that tougher registration rules could actually hurt some of Trump’s own voters, especially infrequent voters and new voters who may be less likely to have all the right documentation ready to go. In other words, efforts meant to tighten the system could boomerang.

For everyday readers, the takeaway is not to panic. It is to prepare. Check your registration early. Make sure your name matches your records. Know your state’s deadlines. Do not wait until the last minute to figure out what ID or documents you may need. And just as important, get election information from reliable local election offices, not viral posts or partisan rumors.

What is unfolding now is not just a fight over voting rules. It is a fight over public confidence itself. And if that keeps sliding, the damage will not stop in November. It will shape how we see every election after that. Go beyond the headlines…

