March 16, 2026

We all grew up believing the same story. We’re the country that defends democracy, stabilizes the world when things go wrong, and shows up when our allies need us. Before these times, there was little reason to doubt it. But a new international poll, unsurprisingly, highlights the global perception that that story may not sound the same outside our White House-controlled media.

The latest POLITICO Poll, conducted in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, reveals a striking perception gap between how Americans see their country and how some of our closest allies see us. While many Americans still give the United States fairly strong marks on protecting democracy and being dependable in a crisis, people in allied countries are handing out ratings that look more like one star and two star reviews.

That disconnect is not just about reputation. It signals a deeper shift in how the world views the role of the United States in global leadership.

Take the question of whether the United States protects democracy. Nearly half of Americans say yes. But in Germany the rating drops to just 1.8 out of 10. France, Canada, and the United Kingdom also give low scores. That kind of gap suggests that what Americans believe about their role in defending democratic values does not always match what allies are seeing from the outside.

The same pattern appears when people are asked whether the United States is a force for stability in the world. Only 36 percent of Americans say the country is mostly a stabilizing force. In allied countries the number is even lower. In Canada, Germany, and France large portions of the public now view the United States as a threat to global stability rather than a source of it.

One of the most revealing questions in the poll asked whether the United States can be depended on during a crisis. A majority of Americans still believe the answer is yes. But majorities in Canada and Germany say the opposite. Similar doubts appear in France and the United Kingdom.

That perception matters more than many people realize. Alliances are built on trust. NATO, intelligence sharing, joint military operations, and global economic agreements all depend on partners believing that the United States will stand by its commitments. When that trust weakens, the ripple effects can reach everything from defense planning to global trade.

Part of the shift is tied to recent policy choices. Aggressive trade policies, disputes over defense spending, and public criticism of allied governments have strained long standing partnerships. European leaders have openly questioned whether the United States is still committed to the alliances that shaped the global order after World War II.

There is also a growing divide inside the United States itself. The poll shows a sharp partisan split in how Americans rate the country’s global role. Voters who supported President Trump in 2024 are far more likely to say the United States protects democracy and provides global stability. Those who supported Kamala Harris tend to view the country’s international reputation in ways that more closely resemble the views of our allies.

In other words, the perception gap is not just between America and the rest of the world. It also runs straight through American politics.

Technology leadership is another area where the international perception looks very different from the American one. A majority of Americans believe the United States leads the world in advanced technology. But respondents in Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are more likely to say China now holds that position.

That shift in perception could have serious consequences. If allies believe China is leading in artificial intelligence, semiconductor development, and other strategic technologies, they may be more inclined to build partnerships with Beijing rather than follow Washington’s lead in trying to limit China’s influence.

The economic stakes are enormous. Technology leadership drives national security, job creation, and long term economic growth. It also determines who sets the rules for emerging industries that will shape the global economy for decades.

So what does all of this mean for Americans today?

First, global reputation still matters. The United States has long relied on alliances to project economic and military strength. When allies trust American leadership, cooperation becomes easier. When that trust weakens, countries start hedging their bets, building alternative alliances, and pursuing independent strategies.

Second, perception can shape reality. If allies begin to see the United States as unpredictable or unreliable, they may invest more in their own defense systems, build new trade blocs, or deepen relationships with other powers. That could gradually reshape the balance of global influence.

Finally, the conversation about America’s role in the world is not just happening in diplomatic circles. It is unfolding in public opinion across multiple countries. And public opinion often shapes the political space that leaders operate in.

The POLITICO Poll suggests that Americans may still see their country as a dependable global leader. But many of our closest partners are starting to question that assumption.

For a nation that has spent decades defining itself as the anchor of the international system, that change in perception may turn out to be one of the most important geopolitical developments of the decade. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: The reviews are in. It’s not looking good, America.

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