March 18, 2026

Love them or hate them, polls can be useful. They break down public sentiment in such detail to get a better picture of the mood of the country at any given moment, not just what people are saying out loud, but what they are feeling underneath it all. The numbers in this new Economist and YouGov poll are hard to spin. They show a country that feels uneasy, financially strained, and deeply skeptical of Donald Trump’s leadership.

The biggest takeaway is that the public mood is bleak. Just 29 percent say the country is headed in the right direction, while 61 percent say it is on the wrong track. Only 20 percent think things are under control. A striking 67 percent say the country feels out of control. Those are dangerous numbers for any president, but especially for one who built his brand on strength, order, and the promise that he alone could fix what was broken.

Trump’s overall job approval sits at 37 percent, with 56 percent disapproving. The intensity is what stands out. Forty eight percent strongly disapprove, while only 20 percent strongly approve. That means the negative feeling is not soft or uncertain. It is hardening.

The Iran numbers are especially bad. Only 36 percent approve of how Trump is handling the situation in Iran, while 56 percent disapprove. Just 31 percent say war with Iran is justified. Fifty six percent oppose the war. Only 14 percent favor sending U.S. ground troops into Iran, while 64 percent oppose that idea. And 61 percent say the United States should end the war as quickly as possible, even if not all of its objectives are achieved. That is a clear sign that the public is not buying into an open ended military campaign.

There is also a strong rejection of nation building. Only 7 percent think the U.S. government should decide who leads Iran. Seventy five percent say that should be up to the Iranian people. That may be one of the clearest findings in the entire poll. Americans may see Iran as a threat, but they do not want the United States deciding its future government.

The economic numbers are just as troubling for the White House. Only 24 percent describe the economy as excellent or good. Seventy two percent say it is fair or poor. Fifty nine percent think the economy is getting worse. Just 13 percent say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, while 40 percent say they are worse off. Looking ahead, only 23 percent think they will be better off a year from now. That means people are not just unhappy with where things stand today. They are not optimistic about where things are going.

Gas prices help explain part of that mood. Fifty five percent say gas prices are going up a lot where they live, and another 32 percent say they are going up a little. At the same time, inflation and prices remain the most important issue for voters at 24 percent, with jobs and the economy next at 12 percent. In other words, the issues people care about most are the ones where the public mood is sour.

Trump’s personal ratings are also deeply negative. Fifty one percent say he is dangerous. Fifty percent say he is corrupt. Forty six percent say he is racist. Forty five percent say he is cruel. Forty three percent say he is out of touch. Only 20 percent say he is honest. Just 18 percent say he is steady. And only 37 percent think he has the temperament to be president, while 54 percent say he does not.

One especially damaging result is that only 34 percent think Trump cares a lot or some about the needs and problems of people like them. Fifty nine percent say he cares not much or not at all, including 47 percent who say he does not care at all. That kind of number goes straight to the heart of political durability. When voters stop believing a president is on their side, it becomes much harder for him to recover.

The Epstein numbers are brutal. Only 24 percent approve of how Trump is handling investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, while 59 percent disapprove. Fifty three percent think he is trying to cover up Epstein’s crimes. Fifty one percent think he was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Epstein. Those are politically toxic findings because they speak to trust, credibility, and character all at once.

There are some complicated findings on voting issues. A majority, 59 percent, support requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register or re register to vote. But the public is far less unified on other restrictions. Only 41 percent support prohibiting mail in ballots except for illness, disability, military, or travel, while 44 percent oppose that. And just 18 percent say they know a lot about the SAVE Act, while 33 percent have never heard of it. That suggests many people support the idea of tighter voting rules in theory, but may not yet understand the details or consequences.

The generic congressional ballot is another warning sign for Republicans. If the election were held today, Democrats lead Republicans 39 percent to 35 percent. That is not an overwhelming margin, but in a polarized country it is meaningful, especially when paired with Trump’s low approval and the broader sense that the country is off track.

What makes this poll notable is not just that Trump is underwater. It is that he is underwater on nearly every major measure at once. The country feels out of control. The economy feels worse. The war in Iran is unpopular. Personal trust is weak. Character ratings are deeply negative. And the opposition party has an edge heading into the midterms.

Taken together, the poll paints a picture of a presidency that is losing public confidence, not gaining it. The most important number may still be the simplest one. Just 29 percent think the country is headed in the right direction. That is the kind of number that hangs over everything else. Go beyond the headlines…

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