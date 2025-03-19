March 19, 2025

Recession. It’s a word that many economists admit could be an inevitability. Even Trump admitted to it not long ago. With each erratic policy, tit-for-tat tariff, executive order and abnormal behavior coming from the White House these days it’s not a far stretch of the imagination. While a recession doesn’t devastate the top 1% or those with any kind of wealth that allows them to still buy freely, from groceries to luxury products and services, it can and will be a major challenge for many ordinary households. So, how do we survive it? So, how do we survive it? There are proactive steps we can take:

The first and most critical strategy is to minimize expenses and avoid unnecessary risk. Personal finance experts agree that living below your means is key to maintaining stability in an economic downturn. Take a close look at your budget and identify areas where you can cut back. Maybe that means consolidating streaming services, cooking at home more often, or delaying major purchases until the economy stabilizes. Small adjustments now can add up to significant savings later.

Another essential step is to prioritize saving and build an emergency fund. If you don’t already have one, start setting aside money—even small amounts—for unexpected expenses. Experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of expenses saved, which can provide a crucial buffer in case of job loss or other financial hardships. If that seems overwhelming, start small. Even setting aside a little each paycheck can make a difference over time.

Reducing debt is also a major priority. If possible, focus on paying down high-interest credit cards and avoid taking on new debt unless absolutely necessary. Interest rates tend to rise during uncertain economic times, making debt even more expensive to manage.

For those with investments, financial experts suggest diversifying portfolios and looking into safer investment options like gold, silver, and high-quality bonds, which historically hold value during recessions. Some also suggest keeping an eye on international markets, as certain foreign investments may offer more stability than the volatile U.S. stock market.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, don’t panic. While the headlines may be alarming, economic downturns are cyclical, and history shows that recovery is inevitable. What matters most is having a plan that can withstand the ups and downs of the economy. Whether it’s tightening your budget, strengthening your savings, or making cautious financial moves, the best approach is to focus on what you can control.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, reach out to financial advisors, community resources, or even trusted friends and family for guidance. Economic hardships are tough, but you’re not alone in this. With careful planning, resilience, and a bit of patience, you can navigate this uncertainty and come out stronger on the other side. Go beyond the headlines…

