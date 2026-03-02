March 2, 2026

Though there are a lot of things that can be said of this administration. Each provoking a partisan reaction. Yet, there’s one characterization that we can all agree on — It’s never boring! One minute we were talking about inflation and the border, the next we are in a full blown military operation against Iran with American troops already killed in action. And here is the part that should give all of us pause. Only about a quarter of the country supports the strikes.

A new Reuters Ipsos poll shows that just 27 percent of Americans back Operation Epic Fury, the joint United States and Israel campaign against Iran. Forty three percent disapprove. Nearly three in ten are not sure what to think. That is not a country rallying around a war effort. That is a country divided, uncertain, and uneasy.

The partisan split is stark. More than half of Republicans support the strikes. Just 7 percent of Democrats do. Independents lean heavily against the operation. At the same time, more than half of respondents say the president uses military force too much. That includes almost a quarter of Republicans. That detail matters because it suggests the skepticism is not just coming from the opposition. It is showing up inside the president’s own coalition.

And then there is the bigger question hanging over all of this. The administration says the strikes were necessary to stop an imminent Iranian threat. Yet so far, the Pentagon has offered no public evidence of a time sensitive plan to attack American troops. Congress was not asked to authorize the war. There was no broad public case laid out in advance. The justification appears to have taken shape after the bombs started falling.

This is not a small procedural debate. It goes to the heart of how the United States decides to go to war. Past presidents built public and congressional support before launching major campaigns. Here, the strikes came first. The explanation is still catching up.

That gap between action and evidence has consequences. When we see troops deployed and casualties mounting without a clear understanding of the threat, trust erodes. And trust is not just a political talking point. It is the foundation of democratic legitimacy. If we feel decisions of this magnitude are being made without transparency, it deepens cynicism about government as a whole.

There are also immediate economic implications. War in the Middle East affects oil markets, global shipping routes, and investor confidence. Iran is a country of more than 90 million people. A four week operation, as the president suggested, may not stay four weeks. Retaliation has already begun. Markets react quickly to instability. Energy prices can spike. Supply chains can tighten. Businesses delay decisions. We feel that at the pump and at the grocery store long before any official speech explains it.

Longer term, this moment forces us to confront a deeper tension in American foreign policy. During the 2024 campaign, there were promises to end forever wars and focus on issues at home. Now the United States is engaged in military operations not only in Iran but also in Venezuela, Syria, and Nigeria. That shift feeds a perception that strategy is reactive rather than coherent.

The debate over whether this is a preemptive war or a preventive one is not academic. If Iran did not present an immediate attack plan, as some intelligence officials suggest, then this becomes a war of choice. Wars of choice demand a higher burden of explanation because they carry costs that extend beyond the battlefield. They shape alliances, fuel regional instability, and alter how the world views American leadership.

For us, the stakes are personal. Military conflict affects our sons and daughters in uniform. It affects our taxes. It affects inflation and markets. It affects how safe we feel and how much we trust the people making life and death decisions in our name.

The poll numbers tell a story that leaders cannot ignore. Support for the Iran strikes is limited. Confidence in the use of force is fragile. If the administration wants to sustain this operation, it will need to present clear evidence, articulate achievable objectives, and define what success actually looks like. Without that clarity, the country risks drifting into another open ended conflict with a skeptical public.

Search interest around Iran strikes, Operation Epic Fury, U.S. war with Iran, and Pentagon evidence is only going to grow in the coming weeks. But beyond the headlines and search terms lies the real question. Are we comfortable with how this decision was made, and are we prepared for what it may cost?

That is not a partisan question. It is a national one. Always go beyond the headlines…

