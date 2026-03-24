March 24, 2026

If your gas bill or electric bill made you pause this month, you are not imagining it. And if it feels like every trip to the pump costs more than the last one, you are not alone either. What is easy to blame on the war in Iran is actually part of a much bigger story that has been building for a while.

Yes, the war matters. About 20 percent of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and when that gets disrupted, prices jump fast. That is why crude has climbed and why gas prices followed right behind it. But here is the part that deserves more attention. The price pain people are feeling today is not just about a conflict overseas. It is also tied to policy choices at home that shape how vulnerable the country is to shocks like this.

Over the past few years, the federal government has pulled back on policies that were designed to reduce reliance on oil. Electric vehicle incentives have been scaled back. Fuel efficiency standards have been loosened. Support for renewable energy projects has been slowed or made more expensive. None of those changes show up overnight in your monthly bill. But together, they start to shift the entire system in one direction. More dependence on gasoline. More exposure to global price swings. Less flexibility when something goes wrong.

Right now, Americans are still benefiting from older policies that made cars more efficient and expanded energy options. That is one reason this moment does not feel like the energy crises of the 1970s. But those benefits are fading over time. If fewer efficient cars are sold and more large gas vehicles hit the road, every spike in oil prices hits harder. If renewable energy projects become more expensive or slower to build, electricity costs have fewer ways to stabilize.

There is also a second layer that people are already feeling. Utilities across the country are spending more to upgrade aging infrastructure and deal with extreme weather. Those costs get passed on to customers. So even if oil prices were stable, many households would still see higher power bills. Add a global conflict on top of that, and the pressure builds quickly.

What makes this moment especially complicated is that the short term and long term forces are pulling in different directions. In the short term, higher gas prices are pushing more people to at least consider electric vehicles. Interest is ticking up. But in the long term, policy changes are making those alternatives less accessible or less attractive, which could slow the shift away from oil.

For everyday Americans, this is where it all comes together. Higher costs at the pump. Higher utility bills. More uncertainty about what next month will look like. And behind all of it, a system that may be becoming more sensitive to global events instead of less.

Looking ahead, the real question is not just how long this war lasts. It is how prepared the country is for the next disruption. Energy policy is not just about today’s prices. It is about how much control people have over those prices in the future. Right now, the trend suggests that control may be slipping, and that has implications for everything from household budgets to economic stability in the years ahead. Go beyond the headlines…

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