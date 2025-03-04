March 4, 2025

By now, we should all understand that the chaos enveloping the nation, courtesy of the current administration, is a sad byproduct of how deeply fractured our politics has become. Power is no longer, if ever it was, wielded for governance but for spectacle, revenge, and self-preservation. The current administration thrives on division, fueling outrage and stoking fear to maintain its grip, while our institutions, meant to uphold democracy, are either ignored, dismantled, or twisted to serve political interests. This is true meaning of weaponization of our institutions. The rule of law is increasingly treated as optional, norms are being shattered without consequence, and the very idea of truth is undermined daily. Instead of solving real issues—economic instability, healthcare, education, or foreign policy—the focus remains on settling scores, consolidating authority, and rewriting the rules to benefit those in power, or have the ear of this administration. This chaos isn’t accidental; it’s the strategy. And unless we recognize the game being played, the dysfunction will only deepen, leaving our country not only further distancing from the principles we were once celebrated for upholding, but as a pariah on the global stage. Our allies are watching with growing uneasiness, questioning our reliability and loyalty to decades-old treaties and agreements, while adversaries are seizing the opportunity to exploit our infighting. The erosion of democratic norms and the brazen disregard for checks and balances have turned the U.S. from a model of stability into a cautionary tale. Once a nation that prided itself on the peaceful transfer of power and the rule of law, we are now witnessing governance by grievance, where policies are dictated by personal vendettas rather than the needs of the people. If this trajectory continues unchecked, we risk not just political decay but a fundamental transformation into something unrecognizable—a nation where democracy is little more than a hollow phrase, and where those in power answer only to themselves, not to the citizens they were elected to serve — and it’s already begun. Go beyond the headlines…

