March 5, 2026

If this administration thought they could count on their base to support them in going to war against Iran, the latest polling suggests the reality may be more complicated.

A new Fox News poll finds that a majority of voters believe President Trump’s handling of Iran has actually made the United States less safe. About 51 percent say the relationship has increased risk for the country, while only 29 percent believe it has made the nation more secure. Nineteen percent say it has made no difference. At the same time, the public is not dismissing the threat itself. Sixty one percent of voters say Iran does pose a real national security risk to the United States.

That tension tells us something important about how Americans are thinking about Iran, U.S. military action, and national security right now. Many people believe Iran is dangerous, but they are far less certain that escalating military confrontation is the best way to handle that danger.

This gap between perceived threat and confidence in strategy is shaping public opinion in real time. Defense officials are already signaling that the military campaign could intensify. The Pentagon has previewed larger waves of bombing operations after the United States and Israel gained greater control of Iranian airspace. At the same time, the White House has made clear that polling is not guiding the president’s decisions.

For Americans watching from home, the issue is not simply whether Iran should be contained. The question is how that containment happens and what the cost might be.

The United States has lived through this dilemma before. After decades of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, many Americans are wary of entering another large scale conflict in the Middle East. Those wars cost trillions of dollars, took thousands of American lives, and left deep political scars. Even people who believe Iran poses a threat may worry that a prolonged conflict could lead to the same kind of open ended military commitment.

The economic implications are also significant. Any escalation with Iran can affect global oil markets almost immediately. Iran sits near some of the most critical energy shipping routes in the world. Disruptions in that region can push gasoline prices higher, increase transportation costs, and ripple through everything from groceries to airline tickets. For families already managing tight budgets, geopolitical conflict can quickly show up in everyday expenses.

There is also the broader question of global stability. Iran is not an isolated actor. It has relationships with regional militias, proxy groups, and powerful partners like Russia and China. Military escalation could draw other players into the conflict, expanding the crisis beyond the immediate battlefield. That possibility is one reason many foreign policy experts warn that wars in the Middle East rarely stay contained.

Public opinion matters here more than it might seem. Sustained military operations often require long term political support at home. When a majority of voters already believe current strategy is making the country less safe, it becomes harder for any administration to maintain public backing if the conflict grows more costly or prolonged.

At the same time, leaders face a genuine strategic challenge. Preventing nuclear proliferation has been a central pillar of U.S. foreign policy for decades. If Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon, it could reshape the balance of power across the Middle East and trigger a regional arms race. That risk is one reason many policymakers argue that strong action is necessary.

This is why the debate over Iran is so complicated. Americans can recognize the danger of a nuclear armed Iran while also fearing the consequences of another war. Both concerns can exist at the same time.

Looking ahead, the direction of U.S. policy toward Iran will shape more than just foreign relations. It will influence military spending, energy markets, diplomatic alliances, and public trust in government decision making. If the conflict escalates, it could define the political and economic landscape of the United States for years.

The Fox News poll highlights a moment of deep uncertainty. Americans see the threat. But many are still asking a simple question that has echoed through every major conflict of the last generation.

Will this make us safer, or will it pull us into something far larger than anyone expected? Go beyond the headlines…

Fox News poll: Majority says Trump’s handling of Iran has made US less safe

Iran launches new attacks and calls for ‘Trump’s blood’ while Israel strikes Iranian infrastructure

Trump is still going after the press in court. Here’s where his lawsuits stand.

Women were the big job market gainers last year

Trump voters who believed conspiracy theories were the most likely to justify the Jan. 6 riots

Research shows 41 US states are getting warmer, all in slightly different ways

48-Hour Oatmeal Diet Could Cut Cholesterol Levels For Weeks, Study Shows

Audible launches a cheaper ‘Standard’ subscription plan, challenging Spotify

President Milei wants Argentina’s US ‘strategic alliance’ to be ‘state policy’

Ex-FARC admit to recruiting 18,677 children during Colombia conflict