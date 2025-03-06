March 6, 2025

It’s official. NO ONE — by that, I mean no rational, objective person, who hasn’t been deceived by this administration — believes what Elon Musk is doing, on behalf of the MAGA/Project 2025 president, is morally right or economically good for the country. The intention — finding waste in our government is a sound justification, just not the means by which he’s doing it. Don’t believe me? Just look at the latest poll of young Americans when asked about DOGE. The overwhelming majority—71%—disapprove of the agency’s work so far, and nearly 70% disapprove of Trump’s job performance as well. While partisan loyalty keeps young Republicans supportive of both Trump and DOGE, the numbers don’t lie: Independents and Democrats, who make up a significant portion of voters, overwhelmingly reject what Musk is doing under the guise of “efficiency.” The problem isn’t the idea of cutting waste—it’s that Musk’s version of it translates to gutting federal agencies, firing thousands of workers, and dismantling essential public services, all while consolidating power in the hands of a few. Young Americans see through the smokescreen, recognizing that stripping the government down to its bones isn’t making it more efficient—it’s making it incapable of functioning. If anything, this poll proves that the next generation isn’t buying into the MAGA-fueled narrative that government is the enemy. Instead, they’re watching in real-time as critical programs are slashed in the name of “reform” and rejecting it outright. Go beyond the headlines…

