May 1, 2025

May Day is one of those ‘branded’ observances that is only vaguely appreciated or understood here in the U.S. . The name itself evokes puzzlement. The rest of the world titles the day more effectively — International Workers’ Day. Around the world, it’s a powerful symbol of working people standing together to demand fairness, dignity, and opportunity. It was born out of the labor struggles of the late 19th century, when workers fought for basics like the eight-hour day. The observance has evolved to be synonymous with workplace justice. This year, it has taken on an urgent, uneasy edge. From Tokyo to Turin, and from Taipei to Los Angeles, this year’s marches and rallies carry a common thread of anxiety — much of it tied to the aggressive trade and immigration policies of the current US president.

Across continents, Trump’s tariffs and hardline rhetoric are inflaming national pride and worries about economic futures. Before dawn on May Day in the U.S., protesters in Taiwan have already marched against new tariffs that could jeopardize jobs. Filipino workers warned of local industries under threat. In France and Italy, demonstrators decried what they called the “Trumpization” of global politics, while in Germany, unions pushed back against policies they fear are eroding worker protections. Even in Turkey, where May Day also became a flashpoint for democracy amid political arrests, anger at rising global inequalities echoed throughout the crowd. Meanwhile, here at home, cities like Los Angeles are preparing for massive gatherings linking workers’ rights directly to the fight against anti-immigrant policies and corporate greed.

While May Day has always been about amplifying workers’ voices, this year’s protests served as a unifying message that felt unmistakably global: working people everywhere are rejecting efforts to divide them. In the face of new tariffs, rising prices, and political crackdowns, they rally to remind the world — and their leaders — that solidarity doesn’t recognize borders. Go beyond the headlines…

