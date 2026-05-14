May 14, 2026

Patience Costs Money We Don’t Have

A week ago, financial traders pegged the odds of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year at 16%. Today those odds have more than doubled to 34%, according to the CME FedWatch. In plain English: the rate cut you were banking on to ease your mortgage or your credit card balance is drifting further out of reach. The reason is simple and brutal. Inflation, which we were told was a one-off problem caused by tariffs and the Iran war, is spreading.

The numbers are uncomfortable. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 1.4% in April alone and is up 6% over the past 12 months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Strip out food, energy, and trade services and the core measure still climbed 4.4% over the year, the highest reading since 2023. Transportation and warehousing prices, a hidden tax buried in nearly every box on every shelf, jumped 5%. That shows up later as a higher sticker price on our cereal, our detergent, and our kid’s sneakers.

This is no longer the energy spike that followed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As William Blair analyst Richard de Chazal told Axios, price increases are now appearing across a broader set of categories. Boston Fed president Susan Collins said this week she could “envision a scenario in which some policy tightening is needed to ensure that inflation returns durably to 2%.” Translation: brace yourselves.

What does this mean at the kitchen table? A paycheck that already felt thin buys less. A grocery bill creeps every Sunday. A heating bill in October is going to sting. And for the millions of households living one car repair from disaster, the safety net is fraying at the worst possible moment.

You can see the impact most starkly in Arizona, which NBC News reported this week may be a preview of where the rest of the country is headed. About 3.5 million people have fallen off the food stamp rolls nationwide as of January, according to federal data, even as prices keep climbing. St. Mary’s Food Bank in Arizona reports demand up as much as 25% in some rural counties, according to CEO Milton Liu. People are not walking away from food assistance because they no longer need it. They need it more than ever. Inflation went up. Help went down. The math is unforgiving.

This is the deeper story behind the data. Wealth in America is more lopsided than at any point in at least a generation, according to Federal Reserve figures. The richest households have ridden a wave of investment gains while wage growth at the bottom has slowed and costs have surged. Washington has now stacked tariffs onto goods we buy, paired with energy shocks from the Iran conflict, alongside cuts to the very programs that buffer families from price spikes. The predictable result is prices up, help down, and wallets crushed in between.

The consequences will not stop at the dinner table. Dr. Bill Ellert of Circle the City in Phoenix warns that when families cannot afford healthier groceries, complications from high blood pressure, kidney disease, and other chronic conditions follow. Hospitals get the bill. Insurance premiums get the bill. We all get the bill.

And the squeeze does not stop at groceries either. If the Fed tightens rather than cuts, mortgage applications stay frozen, first-time buyers stay locked out, small business hiring stalls, and credit card balances keep compounding. The 2026 midterms are six months away, and voters will feel every one of these choices in their wallets long before they reach the ballot box.

We have been told to be patient. Patience costs money most of us do not have. Ask your representatives why tax breaks for the wealthiest were bundled with a $187 billion cut to food assistance over a decade, according to the Congressional Research Service, while inflation chews through everyone else. Then make them answer. Go beyond the headlines…

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