May 18, 2025

The Map That Decides Our School Boards Is Up for Grabs Now

When most of us think about who runs our lives, we picture Washington. But the people who decide whether our kid’s school gets new textbooks, whether our county widens a road, or whether our city council actually listens to our block, those folks rarely make the national news. That is exactly why the Supreme Court’s latest move should worry every one of us, no matter where we live.

In late April, the court decided Louisiana v. Callais by a vote of 6 to 3, and the ripple effects are only now reaching the places closest to home. The justices effectively hollowed out Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the 1965 civil rights law that for sixty years forced mapmakers to give Black, Hispanic and other minority voters a real shot at electing the candidates they actually wanted. The court did not technically erase Section 2. It just rewrote the rules so dramatically that, as Justice Kagan put it in dissent, the provision is now “all but a dead letter.”

Here is the part that has not gotten enough attention. According to an NPR analysis of federal court records, there are active legal fights over at least 17 voting maps or election systems for state and local governments now wrestling with this ruling. We are not just talking about congressional seats. We are talking about statehouses, county commissions, and yes, school boards.

The early casualties are already visible. NPR reported that North Carolina state Representative Rodney Pierce, a Democrat, dropped his 2023 lawsuit challenging the state Senate map, saying the ruling made the Voting Rights Act “a meaningless law with no teeth.” That is one Black lawmaker walking away from a fight because the legal ground vanished beneath him. He will not be the last.

The numbers further down the ballot are sobering. An analysis released in December by the voting rights groups Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter Fund found that across 10 Southern state legislatures, Republicans could pick up more than 190 seats currently held by Democrats, most of them Black representatives in majority Black districts. Think about what that means for the communities those lawmakers speak for. Whole neighborhoods could lose their voice in the rooms where school budgets, policing, and local taxes get decided.

This did not come out of nowhere. According to the Brennan Center, most of the Section 2 cases that actually forced changes to maps over the past decade came from local governments, not Congress. Section 2 was the tool that pried open closed political systems in towns and counties where the majority had quietly drawn itself permanent control. Take away the tool and that grip comes roaring back.

It is not only a Southern story. NPR notes that Latino voters have pending Section 2 challenges over Washington’s state legislative map and a Pennsylvania school district that elects its board at large. The reach is national.

There is a reason public trust is cratering. An NBC News poll found confidence in the Supreme Court at the lowest level ever recorded, and rulings like this one help explain why.

We still have moves to make. Nine states already have their own versions of the Voting Rights Act, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and more are weighing them. The federal John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act remains on the table in Congress. None of that happens unless we pay attention to the races we usually scroll past. Show up for the school board meeting. Vote in the county primary. Ask who drew the map. The power to push back is still local, and so are we! Go beyond the headlines…

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