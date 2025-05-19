May 19, 2025

The recent decision by the Trump administration to lift the ban on forced-reset triggers — devices that make guns fire almost as fast as machine guns — might seem like just another policy headline. But for many Americans, especially moms, it hits a lot closer to home. And not just in a physical sense — it’s affecting our mental health, our sense of safety, and how we raise our kids.

The fear of gun violence is now part of everyday life in America. Whether it’s news about another mass shooting, a lockdown at your kid’s school, or the latest political decision loosening gun regulations, it’s no wonder our anxiety levels are through the roof.

And new research backs that up. Studies show that nearly everyone who’s experienced or even witnessed gun violence — or lived in a community where it happened — feels the mental and emotional effects. We’re talking about anxiety, depression, panic attacks, even PTSD. It doesn’t take getting shot to feel the impact. Just being there — or knowing it could happen — is enough.

And moms are taking the brunt of it. Not only are we dealing with our own stress, but we’re also trying to raise kids in a world that feels anything but safe. Research shows that moms who have experienced trauma — including violence — often carry that stress into how they parent. And no surprise, that can trickle down to the kids in the form of emotional struggles, behavior problems, and even trouble focusing or learning.

It’s not about blame. It’s about acknowledging that when moms are constantly worried about whether their kid is safe at school or in the neighborhood, that stress shows up in how we love, protect, and guide our kids.

So when the government decides to bring back a device that makes guns even more dangerous — and calls it a win for “freedom” — it feels like a gut punch to parents already running on fumes. How are we supposed to feel hopeful or secure when the very people in power are making it easier for someone to cause mass harm?

And while some call it a victory for gun rights, others — like mental health experts and gun safety advocates — are warning this will only lead to more violence, more trauma, and more grief. That’s not freedom. That’s fear.

If we want to protect our kids — not just from bullets but from the long-term emotional fallout — we need to start treating this issue like the public health crisis it is. That means:

Banning high-capacity and rapid-fire gun devices that turn everyday weapons into killing machines.

that turn everyday weapons into killing machines. Screening for trauma in moms and kids who’ve lived through violence.

in moms and kids who’ve lived through violence. Investing in mental health support in schools, pediatric clinics, and neighborhoods most affected.

in schools, pediatric clinics, and neighborhoods most affected. Giving parents — especially moms — the tools and resources they need to raise emotionally healthy kids in a world that feels stable again.

Because here’s the truth: if we want strong kids, we need strong, supported parents. And right now, far too many of us are trying to parent while constantly looking over our shoulder.

We deserve better. Our kids do too. And no trigger, no matter how fast it fires, should be worth the emotional wreckage left behind.

