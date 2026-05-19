May 19, 2026

The Math the Government Refuses to Do

Picture an eight-year-old packing a backpack she does not get to bring anywhere, sitting at a kitchen table while a pastor she barely knows decides where she will sleep tonight. That is not a hypothetical. ProPublica documented exactly that scene this week, a mother from Honduras arrested alongside her fiance, a breastfeeding infant and a third grader handed off to whoever could be reached by phone. Multiply that kitchen table by tens of thousands and you start to see the part of immigration enforcement nobody in charge is bothering to track.

A new Brookings Institution report released this week did the math the government refuses to do. According to Brookings, roughly 400,000 immigrants have been booked into ICE detention after interior arrests between January 2025 and April 2026, and about 60,000 people sit in detention right now. Using detainee demographics matched against the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the researchers estimate that more than 145,000 U.S. citizen children have had a parent detained, and more than 22,000 have lost every parent they live with. These are American kids. They were born here. They are us.

Here is the detail that should stop us cold. According to the same Brookings analysis, only about 5 percent of those 22,000 children, roughly 1,000 of them, have received anything from the child welfare system. The rest are scattered among relatives, neighbors, family friends, or gone from the country entirely. As the report bluntly puts it, there is no systematic approach to protecting these children at all. No agency owns the problem. ICE does not check on them. Child welfare offices, by their own admission to researchers, sometimes avoid even writing down that a case is immigration related, because documentation can make things worse.

The youngest are bearing the most. According to Brookings, about 36 percent of affected citizen children are under age 6, the age when a missing parent is not a policy debate but a nightly question with no answer. More than half have a detained parent from Mexico. For Texas, which has one of the highest rates in the country, more than 5 of every 1,000 citizen kids has a parent facing detention, according to the state level estimates of the Brookings report.

And this is the floor, not the ceiling. According to Brookings, roughly 13 million adults are undocumented or hold only partial legal protection, and their households include more than 4.6 million U.S. citizen children. About 2.5 million of those children could, in the worst case, watch every parent in the home taken away. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act put $45 billion toward expanding detention capacity, according to the National Immigration Law Center figures cited in the report, which means the machine is being built to run faster, not slower.

We can argue about borders and law and who belongs all day long. That argument does not require us to lose track of a third grader. The government counts beds, arrests, and dollars with precision. It does not count these children, and what it does not count, it does not protect. Brookings is asking for the bare minimum, that DHS simply collect and publish honest numbers on parents detained and citizen kids who leave the country. That is not a radical demand. Call your representatives and ask them one plain question: who is responsible for these children? If nobody can answer, that is the story, and we should refuse to look away from it. Go beyond the headlines…

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