May 20, 2025

The administration’s recent policies around identity verification, registries, and surveillance tactics—summed up by the chilling phrase “Papers, please”—signal a sharp shift in how personal information is collected, used, and potentially weaponized against Americans. While these measures are framed under the guise of national security, immigration enforcement, election integrity, and public health, they collectively represent a deeper erosion of civil liberties and democratic norms.

The administration’s multifaceted identity-checking initiatives—ranging from undocumented immigrant registries and biometric data collection to health and voting registries—echo historical tactics more common in authoritarian regimes than democratic societies. Whether it’s fingerprints for undocumented immigrants, proof of citizenship to vote, or invasive surveys targeting religious identity, the implication is clear: your right to exist peacefully in the U.S. is now conditional on your paperwork, your beliefs, and your background.

These measures go far beyond standard government recordkeeping. They function as instruments of control and intimidation. In the case of immigrants, requiring individuals to self-report their status via a DHS app or face potential imprisonment suggests a new threshold of cruelty masquerading as transparency. When that information is shared between the IRS and immigration authorities, it weaponizes personal tax records—once thought confidential—as tools for deportation and surveillance.

The administration’s actions within higher education settings also reflect an attempt to stifle political expression, particularly on controversial issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Arresting a student leader of pro-Palestinian protests and subjecting Jewish employees at Barnard College to invasive questioning about their religious practices under the pretext of “investigating antisemitism” is not just chilling—it borders on religious profiling.

This strategy sends a clear signal: dissent, especially if it challenges the administration’s worldview, is not tolerated. It uses the infrastructure of government oversight as a bludgeon, not a balance.

Voting Rights on the Chopping Block

In a move that would disenfranchise potentially millions of eligible voters, the administration’s push to require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote is a solution in search of a problem. Voter fraud by noncitizens is exceedingly rare. Yet, legislation like the SAVE Act and executive orders mandating these checks serve to suppress turnout, particularly among low-income and marginalized populations who may not have access to the required documents.

This attempt at voter suppression isn’t just dangerous—it’s antidemocratic. It places an unnecessary burden on the very act that defines citizenship in a democracy: the right to vote.

Public Health or Public Control?

Even public health initiatives are being reframed as mechanisms of surveillance. The launch of a “disease registry” to track Americans with autism, under the direction of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raises serious concerns about privacy, consent, and the stigmatization of vulnerable groups. Combined with data collection from federal and commercial health records, this registry could pave the way for dangerous misuse of medical information under the guise of “research.”

A Dangerous Precedent

These actions are not isolated. When taken together, they signal an alarming philosophy: that the government has the right to track, question, detain, or limit individuals based on identity, beliefs, or medical status. This creates a society where citizenship is conditional, dissent is criminalized, and privacy is optional.

The Bottom Line

America was built on the principle that individual rights exist independently of government approval. The Trump administration’s expanding use of identity verification and registry tactics represents a breach of that principle—trading freedom for control under the banners of safety and order. It’s a path with dangerous historical parallels and long-term implications. Go beyond the headlines…

