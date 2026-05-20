May 20, 2026

Trump’s Latino Honeymoon Is Ending at the Checkout Line

Seventy-three out of every hundred Latino voters in the most competitive House districts in the country say they are just surviving. Not thriving. Not getting by. Surviving.

That number, according to a new TelevisaUnivision/Harris poll released this week, ought to set off alarm bells in both parties. Because the Latino voters who handed Donald Trump his comeback in 2024 are not feeling rewarded for it. They are feeling squeezed.

The headline of the new survey, found at Axios, is that 52 percent of Latino voters in 17 House swing districts are either undecided or say they could still change their minds before the 2026 midterms. That is half of an electorate large enough to determine which party controls the next Congress. And they are openly, publicly, in play.

This is not a story about one bad poll. It is a pattern.

An AP/NORC poll from October 2025 found that only 25 percent of Hispanic adults held a somewhat or very favorable view of Trump. According to a Pew Research Center analysis published in November 2025, 78 percent of Hispanic adults say Trump’s policies have been harmful to Hispanics. And this month, Pew reported that Trump’s approval among Latinos who voted for him has fallen to 66 percent, down from 93 percent at the start of his second term.

Let that sink in. A quarter of his own Latino voters have soured on him in less than a year and a half.

The reason is not a mystery, and it is not really about ideology. It is about the grocery bill. According to the Unidos Bipartisan Poll of 3,000 registered Latino voters obtained by CBS News, 53 percent cite cost of living and inflation as their top concern, followed by jobs at 36 percent, housing at 32 percent, and health care at 30 percent. Immigration, despite dominating cable news every night, ranks fifth.

That mismatch between what the White House talks about and what voters actually live with is the heart of the problem. Tariffs landed. Prices climbed. According to Somos Votantes polling, 64 percent of Latino voters rate the current economy as poor, and 56 percent say it is only getting worse under this administration. The U.S. Hispanic Business Council found that 42 percent of Hispanic business owners feel their economic situation has worsened, with only 24 percent reporting any improvement.

Here is why this matters for all of us, regardless of background.

Latino voters are no longer a reliable bloc for either party. GOP strategist Mike Madrid, quoted in Axios, calls it dealignment, not realignment. Translation: these voters will support whoever delivers on the kitchen table issues that touch their families every day. That is the entire ballgame in 2026, and frankly, it is a healthy thing for our democracy. A voting bloc that cannot be taken for granted is a voting bloc that has to be earned.

Texas Republicans drew their new congressional maps assuming Latino loyalty would hold. That bet looks shakier by the week. Democrats cannot just inherit these voters by default either. The Unidos poll found that only 55 percent of Latino voters say the Democratic Party cares a great deal about their community. That is not a landslide. That is a leasing arrangement.

What we are seeing is a swing electorate finding its voice. They want lower prices. They want safer streets. They want politicians who treat them like neighbors, not like a category on a campaign memo. The party that listens wins. The party that lectures loses.

The 2026 midterms will not be decided by ideology. They will be decided by who actually feels heard. Go beyond the headlines…

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