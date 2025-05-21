May 21, 2025

Gaslighting is the accepted trademark activity of this administration. Nothing new. Yet, more people are impatient with this tactic to influence popular opinion — and it’s beginning to show. The impact of Trump’s renewed tariff strategy is rippling far beyond the boardrooms of major corporations—it’s already seeping into our wallets. While the administration pitches tariffs as a tool to “make America very wealthy again,” the reality is more complex—and far more painful for working- and middle-class households.

We pretty much know for ourselves (by now), that despite White House claims that foreign exporters “pay the tariffs,” real-world economics tells a different story. U.S. companies are the ones importing goods, and when their costs rise, they face three choices: eat the loss, move production (if they can), or raise prices. The majority—54% according to the Allianz survey—have made their decision: prices are going up, and no amount of threats from the Oval Office is likely going to change that.

Whether it’s Walmart or Mattel, even the largest corporations are acknowledging that they can’t fully absorb the cost. Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon openly admitted that the company would pass those costs onto consumers. In short: higher prices at checkout are not a maybe—they’re a when.

Tariffs function like a stealth tax on the public. But instead of being proportionally collected like income or sales taxes, they hit everyone indiscriminately and regressive by nature—affecting low-income families the hardest. When prices rise on basic goods like toys, household essentials, electronics, and auto parts, it’s families living paycheck to paycheck who will feel it first and deepest. In other words, many of us!

Beyond the immediate financial sting, the psychological toll of economic uncertainty is mounting. American consumers are already navigating a post-pandemic world marked by high living costs, housing shortages, and job market shifts. Now, the added stress of unpredictable price hikes tied to shifting trade policy only intensifies that burden.

The Allianz data shows 42% of exporters now anticipate revenue declines. That kind of pessimism bleeds into job stability, employee morale, and investment decisions—all critical indicators of economic health. Households are not only paying more—we’re worrying more, too.

Export-oriented businesses are sounding the alarm, with many expecting declining turnover this year. Already, some have begun offshoring production to countries where they can avoid tariffs and cut costs—contradicting the administration’s narrative that tariffs would bring jobs back to U.S. soil. In fact, these moves may undercut the very workers the policy claims to protect.

Additionally, efforts to “front-load” goods before tariffs kick in—reported by nearly 80% of American companies—are not a solution, but a temporary patch. Once stockpiles run dry, those cost pressures will fully land on American consumers.

Trump’s tariffs are hitting American families in our pocketbooks, businesses in their profit margins, and communities in their peace of mind. The economic cost is measurable. The mental strain is mounting. If prices continue to rise this summer, it won’t just be a trade war—it’ll be a war on affordability. And like most wars, the casualties won’t be the ones who called for it, but those who can least afford to fight it. Go beyond the headlines…

Will US companies raise prices due to tariffs? Here’s what a new poll found

