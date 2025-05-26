May 26, 2025

Even with all the (over-exaggerated) hype from GOP Representatives and the White House about the recently House-passed “One Big Beautiful (Tax) Bill,” many are still unconvinced. Forget that it appears to favor the wealthy over the rest of us or introduces tax exemptions for overtime pay and tips, deductions for auto loan interest, and a new additional standard deduction for seniors, it also strikes at the heart of what used to fuel illegal immigration — remittances.

You know — the money immigrants send back home to help their families with things like groceries, school supplies, rent, or even just to survive. It’s often a lifeline. But now, under Trump’s new tax bill those money transfers could be taxed 5%. And that’s raising a lot of red flags — not just abroad, but here at home too.

Last year alone, people in the U.S. sent nearly $161 billion to family and loved ones in Latin America and the Caribbean. Mexico received the biggest chunk of that — over $64 billion. In countries like Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua, those dollars make up a huge part of their economy. We’re talking 20–27% of their entire GDP. Imagine if a quarter of your country’s income vanished overnight — that’s how serious this is.

The Trump administration says the tax is about cracking down on illegal immigration. Their plan would also make people prove they’re legally in the U.S. before they can send money abroad. Supporters argue it’s about fairness — but critics, including economists and foreign leaders, say it’s just punishing working people, many of whom already pay taxes.

Mexico’s president pushed back, saying it’s not right to tax people twice. And experts warn it could push money transfers underground, into risky, unregulated channels like couriers or cryptocurrency apps. That means less safety, more fraud — and no paper trail.

There’s also the political fallout. A lot of Latinos backed Trump in 2024 — more than in previous elections. But now some are questioning that support. In places like Florida and Texas, where many Latino families rely on remittances, this policy could feel like a slap in the face.

The House has already passed the bill. It now heads to the Senate. If it becomes law, families who’ve been scraping together money to support their loved ones may find it even harder to do so — just for trying to help.

So while this tax might seem like a small line item in a big bill, for millions of families, it’s a direct hit to the heart — and wallet — of what they do every week: send money home to keep others afloat. Go beyond the headlines…

Majority of Americans say Memorial Day has lost its meaning, new poll finds

Russia sent a record number of drones into Ukraine as Trump says Putin has ‘gone crazy’

How Donald Trump Is Winning Back Young Americans — and Losing Them Again

Mapped: Cost of child care around the country

Learning to Unlearn: How to Rethink What We Think We Know to Grow and Learn More

One region of the brain links all your senses

Skin cancer is a growing threat to older adult men as global population ages

Iowa teen creates new kitchen assistant app

Trump targets illegal migration with remittance tax plan

China Donates 100 Buses to Nicaragua Amid Ongoing International Sanctions