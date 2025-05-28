May 28, 2025

As with everything in life, depending on the perspective determines a problem. Take the issue of discrimination. Whether you see it as a big problem or not often depends on where you stand — politically, socially, and personally. But the numbers don’t lie: most Americans agree that discrimination exists in many forms, affecting a wide range of groups.

A new Pew Research Center survey offers a revealing snapshot of just how widespread these perceptions are. At the top of the list? Immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. Over 80% of Americans say they face some level of discrimination — more than any other group. Transgender people follow closely, with 77% of respondents saying they’re treated unfairly. Muslims, Jews, Black Americans, and Latinos also rank high on the list of groups seen as facing bias.

And the concern doesn’t stop there. A solid majority say that legally present immigrants, gay and lesbian individuals, and even women face discrimination. But perspectives shift when you dive into partisan lines. Democrats tend to believe that more groups face discrimination — and to a greater degree — while Republicans are more likely to say white people, evangelical Christians, men, and religious individuals are treated unfairly.

These divides are significant. For example, 94% of Democrats think Black Americans face discrimination, compared to just 54% of Republicans. Similarly, 84% of Democrats say legal immigrants face bias — nearly double the share of Republicans who agree.

Interestingly, while there’s broad consensus on some groups — like Jews or rural residents — partisan agreement quickly falls apart when the conversation shifts to others. And over the past year, Republicans have become notably less likely to believe that any group — including Black, Hispanic, Asian, or even white Americans — faces discrimination.

So, what does all this tell us? Discrimination in America is not just a lived experience — it’s also a deeply politicized one. Whether we recognize a problem often depends on who we are, what we believe, and where we get our information. But at the end of the day, a majority of Americans agree that inequality exists. The challenge is agreeing on who it affects most — and what to do about it. Go beyond the headlines…

How Much Discrimination Do Americans Say Groups Face in the U.S.?

