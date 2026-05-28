May 28, 2026

The Stranger Danger We Don’t See Coming

We like to think we know where the danger lives. We bolt the doors at night, we tell our kids not to talk to strangers, we keep one eye on whoever lingers too long near the playground. So it lands like a gut punch to learn that the worst predators are not outside at all. They are already in the house, glowing on a phone left charging by the bed, whispering through a headset during a late round of a game we assumed was harmless.

That is the unsettling heart of a new piece by Lisa Pescara-Kovach, a University of Toledo professor who studies violence and directs the school’s Center for Education in Mass Violence and Suicide. Her subject is a loosely connected online group called the 764 Network, and she admits it keeps her awake at night. After reading what these people do, I understand why.

The playbook is patient and sickening. Members pose as friends on platforms like Roblox and Minecraft, flattering a lonely kid, mirroring their interests, talking for hours until trust feels real. Then they move the conversation to encrypted apps like Discord and Telegram, where they feed the child gore and disturbing imagery framed as something only cool people understand. Eventually come the requests for explicit photos. The instant a child sends one, the trap snaps shut. Now it is blackmail. Comply or we send this to your school, your friends, your parents. The demands only escalate, pushing victims toward harming themselves, torturing their own pets, even carving a stranger’s name into their skin as a mark of ownership.

This is not a fringe nightmare we can wave away. According to the FBI, more than 450 subjects are currently under investigation for ties to 764 and similar violent networks, and the bureau says every field office in the country is now involved. In October 2025, according to ABC News, the Justice Department filed its first terrorism charge against an alleged 764 member, a 21-year-old in Tucson accused of conspiring to support terrorists. FBI Director Kash Patel has called this work modern day terrorism aimed squarely at our children.

The cost is not theoretical. In January 2025, a 17-year-old opened fire in the cafeteria at Antioch High School in Nashville, killing 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante before turning the gun on himself. Investigators say he left behind audio attributing the attack to 764 and a related group. A child weaponized by strangers he never met in person. That is what is at stake.

These predators are not driven by one ideology or one motive. Pescara-Kovach describes a shared appetite for cruelty itself, a hatred of the world that finds its outlet in the easiest target imaginable. And the access point is something we handed our kids ourselves, thinking we were giving them a game.

So what do we do? We stay close without panicking. We ask about online friendships the way we ask about school friends. We learn the platforms our kids actually use. We watch for clusters of warning signs, unexplained cuts, sudden secrecy, a new friend no one has ever met. And if the worst happens, we do not punish the child or delete a single message. We preserve everything and report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at cybertipline.org.

The strangers found a way in. It falls to us to know the way they travel, and to be standing in the doorway when they try. Go beyond the headlines…

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