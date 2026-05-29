May 29, 2026

America Turns 250, and the Guests Keep Leaving

There is a special kind of awkward that sets in when you throw a party and the guests start quietly slipping out the back door. That is roughly where things stand with the Great American State Fair, the sprawling celebration that Freedom 250 plans to stage on the National Mall from June 25 through July 10 to mark the country turning 250.

This week the country singer Martina McBride became the latest name to walk. According to her Instagram statement reported by The Hill, she signed on believing she had been invited to a nonpartisan event built to honor all 50 states, and it “turned out to be misleading.” She is not alone. The Hill reports that Young MC, Morris Day and the Time, and the C+C Music Factory have all pulled out in recent days, each saying some version of the same thing: nobody told them the celebration came with a political price tag.

The organizers insist it does not. Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner told The Hill the fair welcomes everyone who wants to commemorate the milestone in a way that “uplifts and unites.” CEO Keith Krach framed it as a gathering for all 56 states and territories. That is a lovely sentiment. The trouble is that the nonprofit was created by President Trump to carry out his vision for the anniversary, the music outlet SPIN flatly described the fair as backed by Trump, and the whole production is unfolding in the same summer the president marks his 80th birthday.

Follow the money and the picture sharpens. According to New York Times reporting cited by the advocacy group Public Citizen, donors to Freedom 250 were offered access to the president in exchange for gifts of $1 million. According to NPR, the National Endowment for the Humanities has reserved $15 million for a triumphal arch planned as a centerpiece of the festivities. A birthday party for the republic is starting to look less like a block party and more like a fundraiser with a Ferris wheel out front.

Here is why this should bother us no matter where we sit. A 250th anniversary comes once. The 1876 centennial and the 1976 bicentennial are remembered as moments the whole country could step into together, regardless of who held the White House. What is happening now is the slow conversion of a shared inheritance into branded property. When artists who have spent decades singing to red states and blue states alike feel they have to flee the stage to protect their relationship with their own fans, something has curdled. McBride put it plainly, writing that she did not want listeners moved by her music to feel she was abandoning what those songs stood for.

The wider cost is trust. If we cannot agree that the founding belongs to all of us, the odds of agreeing on anything harder shrink to nothing. It is no accident that the “No Kings” movement is already organizing a nationwide counter event, as The Hill notes, timed to the president’s birthday. One celebration is meant to flatter a man. The other is meant to remind him he is not one.

We do not have to accept this framing. The semiquincentennial is ours, not a stage set for any single politician. We can show up at the local parades and county fairs and library readings that no donor bought and no agent had to flee. We can treat the anniversary as a mirror rather than a backdrop. Two hundred fifty years in, the question is not whether America throws a good party. It is whether we still know how to celebrate as one country. The performers walking away just made that question impossible to ignore. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Trump’s economic message isn’t breaking through

Israeli and Russian forces added to UN blacklist for sexual violence in conflict zones

Country singer Martina McBride pulls out of America 250 concert: ‘Turned out to be misleading’

The household crunch: Americans are spending faster than they earn it

Why road rage turns deadly and what psychology says about anger behind the wheel

Disaster season is coming. Here are 3 things you can do to prepare

Why does stress let your brain learn but prevent you from thinking logically?

Meta launches Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp subscriptions, with more to come, including AI plans

Guatemala requests US military cooperation against drug trafficking

Scorpion stings surge across Puerto Vallarta