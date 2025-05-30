May 30, 2025

The constant political attacks on transgender athletes, gays in the military and same-sex marriage stirs intense feelings on both sides of the political aisle. Polls always ask the viewpoints of heterosexual subjects but few ask the victims of these unfounded attacks — until now.

The Pew Research Center’s 2025 study of nearly 4,000 LGBTQ adults paints a picture of cautious optimism: most feel that acceptance of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people has grown since the Obergefell v. Hodges decision made same-sex marriage a legal right nationwide and believe it will continue to improve. About two-thirds say Obergefell made Americans more accepting of same-sex couples. And yet, for many — especially transgender and nonbinary individuals — the path forward still feels fraught.

Transgender adults, in particular, report far greater experiences of discrimination, with 70% saying they’ve feared for their safety and 42% experiencing slurs or jokes in just the past year. They are also significantly more likely to report poor treatment in health care, at work, or in public spaces. These are not just statistics — they are deeply personal realities that impact daily life and well-being.

While social acceptance has generally improved for gay and lesbian Americans, disparities persist within the broader LGBTQ community. For instance, only 13% believe transgender people experience a fair amount of acceptance, and just 14% say the same for nonbinary people.

The survey also highlights that many LGBTQ individuals become aware of their identity at a young age but wait years — sometimes decades — before coming out. Fear of rejection, safety concerns, and lack of support still play a major role in those decisions. And while younger adults are coming out earlier than previous generations, large numbers — especially bisexual individuals — remain closeted to family, friends, or coworkers.

Family support is uneven: most gay or lesbian adults report acceptance from siblings and parents, but only about 30% of transgender adults say the same. Bisexual individuals, meanwhile, are the most likely to say they’re not out to anyone in their extended family.

Despite these obstacles, the study shows a strong sense of identity and resilience. Many LGBTQ adults — particularly transgender respondents — say their gender or sexual orientation is central to who they are. They are more likely to feel a strong connection to an LGBTQ community, and most find deep commonality within their own identity groups.

This research is a reminder that while legal recognition matters, lived experiences vary widely. Progress has been real, but incomplete. And for millions of LGBTQ Americans, especially the young, the poor, and those navigating multiple layers of marginalization, the fight for belonging, dignity, and equality is far from over.

Ultimately, this study calls for empathy. It underscores the importance of safe spaces, better health care access, family acceptance, and informed public policies that support — rather than stigmatize — LGBTQ individuals. For those outside these communities, it’s a reminder that acceptance isn’t just about laws; it’s about listening, learning, and showing up. Go beyond the political rhetoric…

Survey: Most LGBTQ adults say more social acceptance for gays or lesbians, but few say same for transgender

France to ban smoking in public parks, beaches

Trump Has Found God. It’s Him.

Companies that kept DEI commitments saw higher reputation scores in 2025

Psychologists discover the ‘key’ element that helps your brain stay sharp in old age

E-Tattoos on Your Face Will Now Track How Hard You’re Working

Spanish Cave Yields 43,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Fingerprint

Hoda Kotb’s New Joy 101 Wellness App Is Here, & It’s a “Retreat in Your Pocket”

Mexico steps into unknown with world’s first popular election of all judges: ‘A blind date with democracy’

Obesity Crisis in Costa Rica Threatens Health and Economy