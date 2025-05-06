May 6, 2025

What is nationalism? Populism? Communism? Capitalism? These words get tossed around so much you’d think we all knew exactly what they mean. But let’s be honest — most of us are too busy juggling bills and doomscrolling to dive deep into political theory. Still, we need to pay attention now more than ever, because under the current administration, these “isms” aren’t just buzzwords — they’re becoming the rules we live by. President Trump’s new brand of nationalism is rewriting the American playbook. His latest move? A 100% tariff on foreign films, framed as a defense of national security but really a power play wrapped in patriotic packaging. This is just the tip of the iceberg. From forcing Americans to accept higher prices and fewer choices to promising lifetime factory jobs for future generations, Trump is pushing a vision that critics now call “MAGA Maoism” — a hardline mix of economic sacrifice, cultural warfare, and personal loyalty tests ripped straight from authoritarian handbooks. It’s not communism, but it echoes the same dangerous centralization of power and disdain for dissent. Forget free markets and free speech — under this agenda, it’s Trump’s way or the highway. And make no mistake: this isn’t just about policy. It’s about our daily lives, our wallets, and our democracy. When a president talks about setting prices himself and punishing CEOs, we’re not in Kansas anymore. It’s time to wake up. The fight isn’t over left or right. It’s about whether we want to live in a country where power answers only to itself. Go beyond the headlines…

