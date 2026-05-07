May 7, 2026

When Only 28 Percent of Us Support a Bill, Why Is It Still Moving?

Washington has talked itself into believing that the SAVE America Act is the most urgent fight in the country. Voters, it turns out, are barely paying attention. When CBS News and YouGov asked people what they thought of the legislation, just 28 percent said they supported it. Another 31 percent opposed it. The biggest group, by far, was the one shrugging.

That gap between the volume in Washington and the response in living rooms tells us something important about what is actually happening. The bill is being sold as common sense protection. It is being marketed using poll numbers about voter ID, which many do support. But when researchers asked specifically about this bill, support collapsed to less than a third of the country. Even Republicans got cold feet. Only 60 percent of GOP voters backed it, while 34 percent said they were not sure. Only 16 percent of Republicans claimed they knew much about it at all.

So what does the SAVE America Act actually do? It would require every American to produce a passport or original birth certificate to register to vote, or to update an existing registration after moving, marrying, or changing parties. Roughly 21 million eligible voters do not have ready access to those documents. More than half of us do not own a valid passport. Among households earning under $50,000, only one in five does. Among voters without a college degree, only one in four. A married woman whose driver’s license carries her married name but whose birth certificate carries her maiden name would suddenly have to assemble a paper trail just to keep voting in the country where she has lived her entire life.

Supporters say the bill solves a real problem. The data says otherwise. Utah just finished one of the most thorough citizenship reviews ever attempted at the state level. Officials examined more than 2 million registered voters. They found exactly one instance of a noncitizen on the rolls and zero instances of a noncitizen actually casting a ballot. Citizenship is already federal law. Lying about it on a voter registration form is already grounds for prosecution and deportation. We are debating a sledgehammer for a problem that barely registers on the scale of national concerns.

What the bill would do, very effectively, is make voting harder for the people who already find it hardest. Younger voters, lower income voters, voters of color, married women, anyone who has moved recently, anyone who cannot easily produce a certified copy of their birth certificate without paying for it. The 24th Amendment was supposed to ensure that the price of casting a ballot was zero. This bill quietly attaches a price tag to the registration process and dares us to call it something else.

There is also a softer cost worth naming. The bill would expose local election officials to civil and criminal penalties if they register a citizen who brought the wrong paperwork. We are already losing election workers to harassment and burnout. Adding personal legal risk to the job description is a fast way to gut the workforce that runs our elections.

And then there is the part most people have not heard about. The bill would order states to hand their voter rolls to the Department of Homeland Security, to be checked against a federal database that has misidentified eligible citizens as noncitizens before. Once that information sits in federal hands, the bill places no real limits on what can be done with it.

The poll numbers are not telling us that voters love this bill or hate it. They are telling us that most of us have not been paying close attention to what is being done in our name. That is the moment to start. Read the bill. Call your senators. Check whether your registration is current and whether your documents match. The people pushing this hardest are counting on us to look away. Go beyond the headlines…

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