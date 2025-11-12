November 12, 2025

It sounds like the Trump administration wants to make the “American Dream” last a little longer — literally. President Trump is floating the idea of a 50-year mortgage, a plan he claims would open the door to homeownership for more Americans. It is being billed as a bold fix for a housing market stuck in gridlock, where prices remain high and young buyers are shut out. But experts say stretching a mortgage across half a century may do more harm than good, leaving future homeowners paying far more over their lifetimes for homes that could become even less affordable in the long run.

The appeal of a 50-year loan is obvious at first glance. Monthly payments would drop, giving the illusion of affordability. For many Americans facing steep interest rates and limited supply, that could sound like a lifeline. But dig deeper and the math turns grim. At today’s rates, a 50-year mortgage could mean paying nearly twice as much in total interest as a standard 30-year loan. That means a buyer could easily spend decades paying off the bank long before owning any meaningful equity in their home. It would also make the dream of “owning” a home more like a 50-year lease with a mortgage attached.

Then there is the bigger picture. When governments make borrowing easier without increasing the number of homes available, prices tend to rise. That means the very policy meant to help new buyers could end up pushing housing further out of reach. Economists warn that subsidizing demand without tackling supply — through more construction, zoning reform and infrastructure support — simply feeds a cycle of higher costs. It is a dynamic that has played out before, from Japan’s extended mortgage programs in the 1980s to Britain’s more recent experiments with ultra-long home loans, both of which inflated housing prices without solving the affordability crisis.

Politically, the move fits into Trump’s broader economic messaging: position himself as a dealmaker giving Americans new access to prosperity while keeping the focus on short-term gains. Yet the proposal also reveals something larger about the state of the U.S. economy — a willingness to normalize perpetual debt as the path to stability. For younger generations already burdened by student loans and stagnant wages, a 50-year mortgage could lock them into financial dependency for most of their adult lives.

If history is any guide, this kind of policy could also reshape how Americans think about wealth itself. Homeownership has long been the cornerstone of middle-class security. But if homes become lifetime liabilities rather than assets, that foundation starts to crack. The 50-year mortgage might lower the monthly payment, but it risks raising the national cost of living for decades to come — trading the American Dream for an American IOU. Go beyond the headlines…

Donald Trump’s Negative Approval Rating Breaks Unwanted Record

Israel has destroyed more than 1,500 buildings in Gaza since ceasefire

Obamacare could collapse under Trump’s new plan, policy experts say

President Trump has proposed a 50-year mortgage. What that would mean for home buyers

Psychology says these 6 hobbies are linked to unusually high IQs

Scientists discover new “lucifer” bee with devil-like horns lurking in critically endangered wildflower in Australia

21-Year Study Links Gum Disease And Cavities to Higher Stroke Risk

Meet chatbot Jesus: Churches tap AI to save souls — and time

Uruguay facing growing threat from organized crime

Colombia to suspend intelligence cooperation with US over strikes on drug vessels