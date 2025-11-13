November 13, 2025

Something is breaking in America, and this time it is not an economic trend or a partisan squabble. It is the confidence of young women in the very idea of staying here. According to a new Gallup survey, a record 40 percent of women ages 15 to 44 say they would like to leave the United States permanently. That is twice the rate of men and four times higher than it was just a decade ago. It is also the first time in Gallup’s global polling history that any developed nation has seen such a wide gender gap in the desire to leave.

At first glance, this might sound like frustration talking, not a real plan to pack up and go. But the fact that so many women even want to leave says something profound about where the country stands. Women, particularly younger ones, are losing faith in the institutions that were supposed to represent and protect them. The survey points to clear triggers: the years following Donald Trump’s rise to power, the end of federal abortion rights under the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, and a broader sense that progress on equality is stalling or even reversing.

What makes this finding so striking is not just the number itself, but the context. In most wealthy countries, young women’s desire to leave is relatively low and mirrors that of men. In the United States, it mirrors something else entirely — the kind of disillusionment found in nations facing instability or repression. Gallup’s data shows U.S. women’s responses are now closer to those of women in Zambia or Malta than to peers in Canada, France, or Japan. That is not just a data point; it is an indictment of how many American women perceive their options and safety at home.

Partisanship deepens the divide. Nearly 60 percent of young women now identify as Democrats or lean that way, compared with only 39 percent of young men. That means the same national events — attacks on reproductive rights, political extremism, growing hostility toward diversity — are being processed through different moral and emotional filters. For many women, it is not just about policy. It is about belonging, and the feeling that their country is actively turning against them.

The implications of this go far beyond polling. When large groups of educated, working-age women no longer believe their country offers them a fair or secure future, the effects ripple through everything — from labor markets to birth rates to political movements. Some may not leave physically, but they could check out politically or socially, weakening civic engagement and trust even further.

This trend also raises an uncomfortable question for the United States: What happens when the demographic that has driven much of its progress in education, innovation, and culture begins to imagine its future elsewhere? America has long been defined by people wanting to come here. The idea that millions of its own women now dream of leaving may be one of the clearest signs yet that something fundamental in the American promise has changed — and not for the better. Go beyond the headlines…

