November 14, 2025

Once upon a time, making six figures meant you were “doing well.” It was the finish line most Americans dreamed of crossing — the mark of financial comfort, stability, and a little breathing room. But a new Harris Poll released this week tells a very different story. For a growing number of Americans, even a $100,000 salary now feels like survival, not success. One in three six-figure earners told pollsters they feel financially distressed. Two in three said earning that much no longer feels like wealth. Many admit to living paycheck to paycheck, relying on credit cards and even skipping essentials just to stay afloat.

The numbers paint a picture of a middle and upper-middle class squeezed from both ends — hit by years of inflation and rising costs while still expected to carry the economy through spending. Economists point out that the top 10 percent of earners are keeping consumer spending alive, accounting for nearly half of all purchases nationwide. Yet even within that group, there is a widening gap between how people appear to be living and how they feel inside their budgets. The average six-figure earner is not jetting off to Europe or remodeling kitchens. They are paying rent or a mortgage that eats half their income, watching grocery bills climb, and using “Buy Now, Pay Later” plans to cover what used to be everyday expenses.

Inflation is the quiet villain here. Bankrate estimates prices are 24 percent higher than they were in early 2020. A six-figure income today buys what $75,000 did just five years ago, and to have the same purchasing power a $100,000 salary had in 2005, you would need to make about $170,000 now. That gap between perception and reality has reshaped what it means to be “middle class” in America. It is not about keeping up with the Joneses anymore; it is about keeping the lights on without feeling like the ground is constantly shifting beneath your feet.

Location only sharpens the divide. In expensive metro areas like New York, Los Angeles, or Washington, D.C., even families earning $100,000 are spending more than they take in. A LendingTree analysis found that in a quarter of the nation’s largest cities, basic monthly expenses outpace income for a household earning six figures. The salary that once symbolized achievement now barely covers the cost of existing in many places. Meanwhile, those in smaller cities or rural areas stretch the same income much further, underscoring how unevenly the country’s affordability crisis is distributed.

The larger issue is not just financial — it is psychological. America has long sold the idea that hard work and a good job equal stability. But when that equation stops working, faith in the system erodes. Younger workers in particular are beginning to question whether traditional success milestones like buying a home or raising a family are still realistic. If people earning six figures feel broke, what does that say about everyone else?

In the end, the “Income Paradox,” as The Harris Poll calls it, reflects more than just dollars and cents. It reveals a deeper transformation in how Americans measure prosperity and security. The six-figure salary hasn’t lost its luster because people suddenly want more; it’s because the ground beneath them has shifted. For a growing share of Americans, survival has replaced success as the new definition of making it. Go beyond the headlines…

