November 17, 2025

For the first time in more than a decade of polling on political violence, Americans seem to agree on something — and it is not comforting. A new NBC News survey found that a majority of voters across party lines believe “extreme political rhetoric” played an important role in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this year. Sixty-one percent of respondents said that heated words from political leaders and the media contributed to the tragedy. What makes this finding so striking is not only the rare cross-partisan consensus but what it signals: that Americans increasingly see words as weapons, capable of stoking the kind of anger that turns deadly.

The poll reveals how deeply political extremism has seeped into the national psyche. Republicans were most likely to blame extreme rhetoric, with nearly three-quarters saying it contributed to Kirk’s death. But majorities of Democrats and independents agreed. For a country that has long argued over whether violent acts are driven by ideology or individual instability, this shared acknowledgment marks a sobering turning point. It suggests that people across the spectrum recognize a dangerous feedback loop between divisive language and real-world violence.

The assassination of Kirk has become more than a partisan flashpoint — it is a mirror reflecting how toxic political discourse has become. When politicians and pundits traffic in dehumanizing language, framing their opponents as threats rather than rivals, the risk of violence rises. The fact that the White House has used the event to condemn “left-wing extremism,” while critics point to the right’s own inflammatory rhetoric, shows that the blame game remains alive and well. But the underlying reality is harder to ignore: Americans are growing fearful of where this trajectory leads.

History shows that political violence rarely emerges in a vacuum. It grows in climates where anger is normalized and moral restraint erodes. In that sense, this moment resembles periods of deep unrest seen in other nations — where social trust breaks down, leaders fan the flames, and citizens begin to expect violence as part of politics. If 60 percent of voters already believe that rhetoric can kill, the next question is whether the country will change course before it happens again.

The poll’s message is clear and chilling: the line between political speech and political violence has never felt thinner. Whether the United States can pull back from that edge depends not just on the words of its leaders, but on whether ordinary Americans decide they have heard enough. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Majorities across parties say ‘extreme political rhetoric’ was a contributor to Charlie Kirk’s killing

First major rains pummel Gaza and flood tents of displaced Palestinians

The cities Trump is targeting with ICE crackdowns next

Food stamps are back, but millions will soon lose benefits permanently

The 100 life decisions people dread most, according to psychologists

Speaking more than one language may help the brain stay younger

Nearly Half Of The World’s Beaches Could Vanish Soon

‘Lookout, workers’: New app gives NC immigrants tools to track, respond to ICE

‘We have no choice’: Indigenous guards take on cocaine gangs in Peru’s Amazon

The ‘De Facto Flag of Gen Z’: What the One Piece Flag Is Doing in Mexico During Protests