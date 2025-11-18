November 18, 2025

Parents have always joked that child care feels like a second rent, but a new study shows it is no joke at all. For many families, caring for two young children now costs far more than keeping a roof over their heads. LendingTree found that full-time infant care averages $1,282 a month nationwide and jumps to more than $1,700 when caring for an infant and a 4-year-old at the same time. That combined cost is now more than 30 percent higher than the average rent for a two-bedroom home. In some cities, the gap is even wider. Springfield, Massachusetts tops the list, where monthly infant care costs nearly $2,000 while rent averages around $1,734.

This is not simply a story about expensive child care. It is a warning light for a country already strained by rising living costs, wages that do not keep pace with inflation and a shrinking safety net for working families. America’s child care system was fraying long before this point, weakened by low worker pay, high provider turnover and years of underinvestment. The pandemic turned those cracks into fractures, pushing centers to shutter and leaving parents with fewer options and higher prices. Now families face a financial puzzle that does not solve: they cannot afford to stay home, yet they cannot afford to pay for care either.

The economic implications are immediate and far reaching. High child care costs keep parents, especially mothers, from reentering the workforce. They push young families to delay having more children or to relocate to cheaper states. And they fuel a cycle of financial insecurity that begins in early childhood and stretches years into the future.

Countries with strong child care systems see higher workforce participation, stronger early education outcomes and more stable household finances. The United States, meanwhile, continues to treat child care like a personal problem rather than a public priority. Without significant policy intervention — whether through subsidies, expanded tax credits, universal pre-K or incentivizing more providers to enter the market — families will remain stuck in survival mode.

The bottom line is clear: when child care costs surpass rent for millions of families, the issue is no longer about personal budgeting. It is about a system that no longer fits the lives of the people it is supposed to support. And unless the country chooses to address it head on, the next generation will grow up in a nation where even starting a family feels financially out of reach. Go beyond the headlines…

