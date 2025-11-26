November 26, 2025

Quiet fear is not loud or dramatic. It settles in slowly, the way people lower their voices when politics comes up at dinner, or the way they hesitate before checking the news because they already know it will make their stomach tighten. A new national study confirms what many Americans have been feeling but have not quite named. Democracy may still be standing, but the public is no longer confident it is steady. And that uncertainty is shaping conversations, choices, and trust in ways that should concern all of us.

The report from the SNF Agora Institute and Public Agenda surveyed 4,500 Americans, and the numbers make one thing unmistakable. Eighty four percent believe democracy is either in crisis or facing serious challenges. Only 11 percent believe it is doing well. That is a small slice of optimism in a country of more than 300 million people, and it raises a larger question. If most Americans feel democracy is faltering, what does that mean for how we talk to each other, how we vote, and how we imagine the future?

The study reveals that the anxiety crosses party and demographic lines, but the reasons behind that worry are far from uniform. In focus groups, Democrats and Republicans described the same exhaustion. They avoid political conversations, skip family debates, and steer clear of coworkers who see the world differently. More than half of Democrats and Republicans reported withdrawing from political discussions with someone who disagreed with them in the last six months. Avoiding conflict has become a coping strategy for a nation that no longer knows how to have honest disagreements without losing relationships.

Inside the Republican Party, the report exposes three distinct groups with sharply different visions for how the country should function. Trump first Republicans want a strong presidency that can push past Congress when necessary. Constitution first Republicans place limits and checks above personalities, even if they still support Trump. Party first Republicans sit in an uncertain space, disengaged from political conversations and unsure about constitutional authority. These divisions matter because they shape how people interpret power and legitimacy. They influence whether someone sees a president ignoring court rulings as bold leadership or a threat to the rule of law.

Trust in elections remains fragile, and the numbers show just how wide the divide has become. Nearly all Democrats believe the 2020 race was legitimate. Only 18 percent of Republicans agree. Constitution first Republicans show slightly higher confidence than their peers, but the gap is still enormous. This kind of distrust does not fade on its own. It becomes a lens people use to view every future contest, every rule change, and every political outcome they do not like.

The media landscape deepens the fracture. Americans consume news from the same categories of platforms but from very different sources. Democrats lean heavily toward CNN, MSNBC, and major newspapers. Republicans cluster around Fox News and Newsmax. Independents scatter across online channels without a single dominant source. These different information ecosystems shape beliefs about what is true, what is dangerous, and what democracy requires. They influence how people interpret laws, court rulings, and presidential authority. They create parallel realities that make shared understanding harder to reach.

Some of the most telling comments in the study came from participants who said the pandemic permanently eroded their trust in government. That feeling did not stay confined to COVID 19 policies. It expanded into skepticism about institutions, leadership, and even the possibility of fair elections. Once trust breaks at that level, it rarely rebuilds quickly.

The report emphasizes that these divides are not temporary flare ups. They are deepening trends shaped by identity, media, and lived experience. Americans sense that something about their democracy feels fragile, but they do not agree on why. And that lack of shared diagnosis makes a path forward harder to see.

For now, the most important data point sits quietly at the end of the report. Only 11 percent of Americans believe their democracy is doing well. That leaves a vast majority who are worried, withdrawn, or unsure. The challenge ahead is understanding whether that concern becomes a catalyst for repair or a sign that the distance between worry and collapse is growing shorter. Go beyond the headlines…

