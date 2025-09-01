September 1, 2025

The bonfire of expertise now engulfing Washington is not just a story of personnel changes. It is a rewriting of what government itself is supposed to be. In the past few months, thousands of scientists, soldiers, and intelligence officials have resigned, been pushed out, or retired early. For President Trump and his allies, this is proof that they are finally dismantling what they call the “Deep State.” For the country, it raises urgent questions about whether stripping away decades of institutional knowledge leaves us stronger or dangerously exposed.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three top scientists resigned in protest after the firing of director Susan Monarez. They warned that political manipulation of public health data would weaken the nation’s ability to respond to the next pandemic. At the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, seasoned generals and analysts have walked out or been shown the door, leaving critical posts in cyber defense, nuclear security, and disaster preparedness either vacant or staffed by less experienced successors. The result is a hollowing out of the very infrastructure meant to guard against crises that ordinary citizens cannot afford to see mishandled.

This exodus reveals a deeper shift: expertise itself is being treated as a liability. Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard described the community she oversees as bloated and rife with abuse, even as her critics argue that her own mistakes come from ignoring the very professionals she distrusts. At the CDC, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has echoed that suspicion, calling the agency a “cesspool” and insisting that cultural change requires pushing people out. What gets lost in this framing is the fact that many of those leaving spent decades building systems and knowledge that cannot be easily replaced.

The implications stretch beyond bureaucratic reshuffling. National security depends on continuity and trust, not only within agencies but also with allies who expect competence. Public health depends on scientists who know the history of past outbreaks and the mistakes not to repeat. Even the economy depends on stability at institutions like the FDA and NIH, which regulate everything from drug trials to food safety. When veterans of these institutions are dismissed as relics or obstacles, the public is left to wonder who is stepping in and whether they will be ready when the next emergency arrives.

For Trump and his supporters, this purge is a victory. They believe government has been too large, too unaccountable, and too loyal to norms rather than the elected president. For the rest of the country, the real test will come when that leaner, less experienced government is called upon to manage the unpredictable challenges that history always delivers. The bonfire of expertise may burn bright today, but its smoke could cloud the future in ways we cannot yet see.

