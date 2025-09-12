September 12, 2025

The murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is the latest in a series of high-profile attacks that now feel less like isolated tragedies and more like symptoms of a country drifting toward political violence as a recurring feature of public life. Political violence experts say the United States has not reached the point of organized insurgency, but the conditions driving this surge—unchecked polarization, unregulated social media platforms that radicalize lone actors, declining faith in democratic institutions, and the normalization of incendiary rhetoric—are converging in dangerous ways.



Some see the erosion of democratic norms as the central risk. When political leaders use dehumanizing language or portray opponents as existential threats, they lower the barriers that once made violence politically taboo. Others point to the growing number of Americans who believe the system no longer responds to them, a perception that research shows can make violent action feel like the only path to change. And while most Americans still reject political violence, the belief that “the other side” is willing to use it has spread widely, creating a climate of fear that extremists exploit.



Experts stress that lone-actor violence does not happen in a vacuum. It feeds on a political environment where leaders often escalate rather than calm tensions, where threats against officials and civic institutions have become routine, and where each new assassination or attack risks inspiring the next. Unless leaders across the political spectrum unite to condemn violence, restore faith in democratic institutions, and close the gaps that allow radicalization to flourish, the cycle will continue—pushing the United States toward a future where political power increasingly comes with the risk of a bullet. Go beyond the headlines…

