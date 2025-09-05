September 5, 2025

The latest GDP report painted a picture of resilience with a revised 3.3 percent growth rate for the second quarter, driven largely by massive investments in AI infrastructure and defense spending. But behind that headline are four warning signs suggesting the foundation beneath the economy is starting to crack in ways that will touch ordinary households and long-term investors alike.

Labor Market Softening

For the first time since early 2021, job openings have slipped below the number of unemployed workers. That may sound technical, but historically no U.S. recession has begun with more openings than job seekers. Layoffs are climbing while new job creation is slowing to a trickle. For households, that raises the risk of lost income just as debt burdens are increasing and pandemic-era relief measures fade away. For businesses, fewer job openings often translate into weaker consumer demand down the road.

Housing Market Shifts

New homes now cost less than existing homes, a break from decades of market history. Builders are piling on incentives to move inventory, signaling that buyers are either stretched thin or increasingly cautious. Falling home prices hit consumer confidence hard because for many families, housing wealth underpins spending decisions, college savings plans, and retirement security.

Rising Bankruptcies and Delinquencies

Personal bankruptcies are climbing, corporate bankruptcies have hit a 14-year high, and student and auto loan delinquencies are accelerating. FHA mortgage delinquencies are set to rise as COVID-era loss mitigation programs expire this month. Each of these data points represents real households juggling bills, credit card debt, and rising interest costs. As delinquencies turn into defaults, the ripple effects can tighten credit availability for everyone else.

Global Financial Risks

Europe and the U.K. are flashing early warning signs with rising debt ratios, recessions in major economies like Germany, and political gridlock over budgets. Because the U.S. trades heavily with Europe, a slowdown there can echo here through exports, corporate earnings, and financial markets. Add in new tariffs and the potential for retaliatory measures, and the risks become even more tangled.

The Bigger Picture

Right now, AI investments and defense spending are masking these weaknesses, keeping GDP growth afloat. But if layoffs accelerate, home prices slide further, and credit stress deepens, the impact will not stay hidden for long. For households, that could mean tighter budgets and declining wealth. For investors, it raises questions about whether today’s market valuations account for the possibility of slower growth ahead. Go beyond the headlines…

