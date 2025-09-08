September 8, 2025

For decades, the United States has prided itself on being a nation that welcomes strivers from every corner of the globe. That promise has always come with rules — background checks, English proficiency, civics tests — but the goal was clear: integration, not exclusion. Now, the Trump administration’s plan to toughen the citizenship process, adding an essay requirement and expanding the vague standard of “good moral character,” risks turning that promise into a moving target.

As someone who has chronicled how immigration policies ripple through Latino communities and other communities of color, I know these changes will not unfold in the abstract. They will be felt in crowded living rooms where families pore over paperwork late into the night. They will be felt by students juggling part-time jobs and naturalization classes. They will be felt by workers whose hands build our homes, harvest our crops, and care for our elderly, even as the government tells them their moral character is now up for debate.

The administration frames these changes as strengthening patriotism. Yet history tells us that whenever immigration rules become subjective, bias rushes in. The proposed essay — on questions like “What does it mean to be an American?” — sounds benign until you realize it gives immigration officers sweeping discretion to decide whose answers are worthy. Pair that with expanded moral character standards, and the door opens to decisions shaped by personal beliefs rather than consistent law.

This shift is not just bureaucratic. It risks redefining citizenship itself — who gets to belong, who gets to stay, whose contributions count. Naturalized citizens have always been part of America’s backbone, with higher rates of homeownership, entrepreneurship, and civic participation than many native-born citizens. To make citizenship harder to attain at a moment when labor shortages are growing and birth rates are falling is not just morally fraught. It is economically shortsighted.

We have been here before. In the 1920s, literacy tests and national origin quotas slammed the door on immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe. Those laws fractured families and reshaped the nation’s demographics for generations. Today’s proposals risk a similar legacy — one where citizenship depends less on meeting clear, fair requirements and more on navigating an obstacle course designed to shrink the circle of belonging.

The United States has always struggled to balance security, sovereignty, and inclusion. But when policy drifts toward exclusion, it carries costs far beyond the people directly affected. It weakens the very idea of America as a place where hard work and commitment can still open the door to opportunity.

If citizenship becomes a privilege granted only to those who can clear ever-shifting hurdles, we risk forgetting that its strength has always come from the millions who earned it — and then enriched this country with their labor, ideas, and faith in its promise.

