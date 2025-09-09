September 9, 2025

Seven elections across Latin America will unfold between now and October 2026, carrying the potential to reshape the region’s political map and redefine its relationship with the United States. Voters in Bolivia, Chile, Honduras, Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia and Brazil will head to the polls at a time when leftist movements tied to the Sao Paulo Forum, once dominant across much of the region, are losing ground amid economic frustration, allegations of corruption and growing dissatisfaction with progressive ideology.

The implications reach far beyond Latin America. A conservative wave across the hemisphere could transform trade, immigration and security ties with Washington, particularly under a Trump administration that has made tariffs, anti-crime crackdowns and opposition to China’s regional influence central to its foreign policy. Early results in Bolivia already point to the end of a 20-year leftist hold on power, while polls suggest right-leaning candidates lead in several other countries. Yet risks remain, including the potential for political violence, contested elections and rising authoritarianism from leaders unwilling to cede power.

For the United States, the outcome of these elections will shape alliances on everything from trade policy to border security. A stronger bloc of right-leaning governments could bolster U.S. efforts to counter China’s reach and confront organized crime networks spanning the Americas. But if polarization deepens, Washington may find itself navigating a region split between cooperation and defiance, with long-term consequences for stability and economic growth across the hemisphere. Go beyond the headlines…

