December 30, 2025

As President Trump closes out 2025 with a flurry of foreign policy activity, from Christmas Day military strikes to back-to-back meetings with world leaders at Mar-a-Lago, it’s worth asking a simple question: where do Americans and other countries think his attention should be? Trump’s energetic push on the world stage comes at a time when polling shows that many of the United States’ closest allies are skeptical of him personally and uneasy about America’s leadership role. That matters because international confidence in the U.S. influences trade, security cooperation, and even how Americans feel about their own government’s priorities.

New global and regional polling shows that Trump’s popularity abroad is low. In Canada, only about a third of people have a favorable view of the United States under his leadership, and roughly two-thirds express unfavorable opinions, with confidence in Trump’s handling of world affairs near historic lows. Pew Research Center Across Europe, recent data finds that most people see the president negatively, even among right-wing populist supporters whom Trump’s administration has tried to cultivate as potential allies. In France and Germany, only about one-third of populist party supporters view him favorably. Tasnim News And broader international polling across two dozen countries shows that large majorities lack confidence in Trump to handle key global issues from the Russia-Ukraine war to relations with China. Pew Research Center

That foreign perception contrasts with Trump’s intense focus on diplomacy, trade negotiations and global conflict resolution in recent months. He has hosted both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and pressed forward with ceasefire talks and peace proposals even as fighting continues in Ukraine. The White House argues that these diplomatic efforts and new trade pacts with allies help protect U.S. economic interests and national security. At the same time, much of the public’s attention at home is fixed on inflation, jobs and household budgets, and recent polls show Trump’s domestic approval remains underwater, with fewer than half of Americans approving of his job performance and many expressing concern about the economy. TIME

The gap between how the world sees the U.S. and how the administration portrays its foreign engagements has real implications. When allies question America’s reliability, it makes cooperation on global challenges harder and can push countries to develop independent strategies for their own security and economic goals. That shift could affect NATO’s unity, international responses to Russia’s aggression, and global trade relationships that matter to American farmers, manufacturers and exporters.

Inside the United States, the tension shows up in domestic politics. Trump’s focus on foreign affairs may burnish his legacy among some supporters, but with midterm elections ahead, many voters say they care more about rising living costs and stagnant wages. That disconnect means that even if Trump secures high-profile diplomatic moments abroad, he still faces the challenge of convincing the American public that those efforts deliver tangible benefits at home.

At a moment when both domestic and global confidence in U.S. leadership is in flux, the way Americans and allied nations perceive Trump’s priorities will shape foreign policy and electoral politics alike as 2026 begins. Go beyond the headlines…

