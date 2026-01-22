January 22, 2026

Not sure which was the more painful image from Davos — watching Trump epitomize the term “ugly American” by insulting, threatening and bullying our longstanding allies or listening to Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, deliver a rational, measured and mature response recognizing that we, the US, is no longer considered a leading leader in the World Order. For many of us in the United States, it is jarring to wake up and see our closest allies openly questioning whether we are still on their side. Yet that is exactly what is happening in Europe right now. As European Union leaders gather for an emergency summit, a growing number of diplomats are saying out loud what they have quietly feared for months. Under President Donald Trump, the United States is no longer viewed as a reliable partner but as a source of instability. That shift should matter deeply to us because it affects not just foreign capitals but our own economy, security, and standing in the world.

According to multiple European officials, the breaking point was not a single comment or threat but a pattern. Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, his willingness to use tariffs as leverage against allies, and his administration’s broader tone toward Europe have forced leaders to confront a reality they hoped to avoid. Even when Trump abruptly backed off tariff threats, the damage was already done. European governments no longer see these moments as isolated bargaining tactics. They see them as signals of a fundamental change in how the United States views alliances that have defined global stability since World War Two.

For people here at home, this matters in practical ways. When trust erodes between allies, trade becomes more fragile, supply chains more vulnerable, and costs more unpredictable. European leaders are now openly discussing retaliatory trade tools that were once reserved for adversaries like China. If those measures are activated, American exporters, manufacturers, and workers could feel the impact quickly. Jobs tied to transatlantic trade, from agriculture to aerospace, depend on cooperation that is now under strain.

There is also a national security dimension that should give us pause. Europe has long relied on the United States as the backbone of its defense, while we have relied on European partners to share the burden of global security. As trust fades, European leaders are talking about reducing their dependence on Washington and building more autonomous defense and economic systems. That may sound distant, but it could ultimately mean fewer shared resources, less intelligence cooperation, and a weaker collective response to global crises that also affect us.

What makes this moment especially sobering is the emotional weight behind it. Many European officials describe a sense of personal betrayal. These are leaders and diplomats who studied in the United States, worked alongside Americans, and championed close ties for decades. When they say the American dream they believed in feels dead, it reflects not just policy disagreement but a loss of faith in shared values. Once that faith is gone, it is far harder to rebuild than a trade deal or a military agreement.

Looking ahead, the question for us is not whether Europe will change its approach. That is already happening. The real question is whether Americans are comfortable with the long term consequences of being seen as unpredictable or coercive rather than collaborative. Alliances are not abstract concepts. They shape the prices we pay, the jobs we hold, and the security we take for granted. As Europe recalibrates its relationship with the United States, we are left to decide whether this is the future we want or whether repairing trust abroad is as essential as addressing the challenges we face at home. Go beyond the headlines…

