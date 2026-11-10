November 10, 2026

Nebraska Ran the Medicaid Work Rule Test. The Results Should Worry 40 States.

Nebraska’s Medicaid call center took more than 101,000 calls in August, according to KFF Health News, a jump of 66 percent from May. Average hold times nearly doubled over the summer, from about 13 minutes to 26. No hurricane caused that. One state simply started making low-income adults prove, again and again, that they deserve health insurance.

On January 1, the rest of us find out whether Nebraska was a stumble or a preview.

That is the federal deadline for states to start enforcing the Medicaid work requirements in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to the rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued in June. The rule reaches 40 states plus Washington, D.C., according to the law firm Foley Hoag. Adults ages 19 to 64 who gained coverage through Medicaid expansion will have to log 80 hours a month of work, school, job training or volunteering, or prove they qualify for an exemption. Starting the same day, those enrollees will also have to renew their eligibility every six months instead of once a year, according to the health policy firm McDermott+.

Nebraska volunteered to go first, launching May 1, eight months early. About 70,000 adults there fall under the rules, and roughly 1,100 had been denied coverage by August, according to KFF Health News. Most of those denials came from people who did not respond to requests for information. The most common reason Nebraskans lost out, in other words, was a missed form rather than any finding that they refused to work.

State officials say the system is working. A health department spokesperson, Jeff Powell, told KFF Health News that 93 percent of existing enrollees kept their coverage. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has thanked the Trump administration for what he called a key reform.

Then there is Eli McCreary of Omaha. He was 64 and newly diagnosed with kidney cancer when a hospital told him his Medicaid had lapsed, KFF Health News reported. He says a call center worker told him he had not met his work requirement. He also has diabetes and lung disease. He canceled a scan and put off a cancer appointment. The state insists he never lost coverage and simply aged into Medicare at 65. The number he called, the state says, belonged to a contractor running a food assistance line. A man with cancer, a hospital and a state government cannot agree on whether he was insured. That kind of confusion is exactly what critics warned these rules would produce.

We have run this experiment before. When Arkansas imposed work rules, 18,000 adults lost Medicaid before a federal judge stopped the program in 2019, according to a Harvard study published in Health Affairs. Employment did not rise. Among Arkansans in the targeted age group who lost coverage, 64 percent delayed taking medications because of cost, the same study found.

The premise we were sold was shaky from the start. In 2023, 92 percent of adults on Medicaid were already working or were not working because of caregiving, illness, disability or school, according to KFF. The Congressional Budget Office projects that about 5.3 million people will lose coverage because of the work requirements by 2034.

The timing should worry all of us. The new Congress takes office January 3, two days after the rules arrive. Democrats who won the House last week have said they want to repeal the changes in their first 100 hours, though Mr. Trump could veto any repeal.

On Sunday the president admitted his immigration crackdown might be too tough. Our neighbors on Medicaid deserve that same honesty before January, while there is still time to fix the paperwork trap instead of explaining it later. Go beyond the headlines…

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