November 11, 2026

Trump’s USDA Moves to Cut SNAP for 6.3 Million — and That’s Bad News for All of US

Our local grocery stores where many of us buy milk and bread have a big stake in a federal rule that almost none of us have heard of.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration’s Agriculture Department published a proposal to end what is called broad-based categorical eligibility for SNAP, the food aid program once known as food stamps. The policy, by USDA’s own estimate, projects 6.3 million people in 3.2 million households would lose benefits in fiscal year 2029.

Most coverage stops with the families who lose grocery money. That loss is real. But the bill for this rule lands on far more of us.

Start with our state budgets. Today, 46 states use this policy, according to the proposal itself. USDA estimates the change would add about $928.5 million in state administrative costs over five years, since caseworkers would have to verify what states now accept automatically. That comes on top of last year’s budget law, which as of Oct. 1 requires states to cover 75 percent of SNAP’s administrative costs, up from 50 percent, according to Federal Funds Information for States. That is our tax money, spent to deliver less.

Then come the stores. SNAP accounts for about 12 percent of sales at a typical grocery store and up to 70 percent at some independent stores in rural towns and poorer city neighborhoods, according to the National Grocers Association. USDA concedes in its own analysis that some small retailers may see sales fall. When a town loses its only grocery, everyone in that town loses it, not just the family with an EBT card.

Economists at USDA’s Economic Research Service found that in a slowing economy, every $1 billion in SNAP benefits generates $1.54 billion in economic activity and supports 13,560 jobs, including farm jobs. This rule would cut federal benefits by about $44.6 billion over five years, according to USDA. That is close to $9 billion a year pulled from checkout lanes, delivery trucks and farms.

Food banks and the neighbors who support them feel it next. According to Feeding America, SNAP provides nine meals for every one meal its food bank network provides. Charity cannot fill a gap that size, yet our donations and volunteer hours will be asked to try.

The rule also penalizes something we say we value: saving. Under standard federal rules, most households lose eligibility once they hold more than $3,000 in countable assets, according to USDA. Today, 41 states waive that cap through this policy. A parent who builds an emergency fund could be cut off for being responsible.

Schools get pulled in, too. USDA estimates 1.78 million children would lose automatic eligibility for free school meals. The agency says about 97 percent would still qualify by income, but only if families file separate applications and districts process them. Paperwork is exactly where eligible kids slip through.

The administration says the change would preserve benefits for the truly needy, a fair goal. But SNAP rolls have already fallen from about 42 million people early last year to roughly 36.4 million in June, according to USDA figures. And USDA stopped measuring food insecurity last year, according to the National WIC Association, so we will have a harder time even seeing the damage.

The first Trump administration tried this change and never finished it. The public comment window runs only 30 days, closing around Dec. 10. Anyone can comment, and we should. Food aid is usually framed as something we do for others. This rule shows it is also something we do for our grocers, our farmers, our schools and our own state budgets. Go beyond the headlines…

Winning candidates appeared on more podcasts

Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak

USPS sounds alarm over finances, presses Congress for help

Credit card debt mounts amid Democrats’ push to cap interest rates

Do you have seasonal affective disorder? How to tell — and what to do about it

Controversial New Theory Claiming Universe Twice as Old as Once Thought Just Passed Key Tests

Sexual violence can hide in plain sight at music festivals, according to new study

Kickstarter Brings Crowdfunding Orders Into Shopify With New App

El Salvador fires missiles on Haitian gang hideout

How Paraguay’s banking crisis ousted a president and left millions broke – explainer