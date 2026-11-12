November 12, 2026

The White House Told Congress to Stop Looking. Why Are They Worried?

Most of what we ever learn about how power gets used in Washington, we learn because someone in Congress asked for the records. Wasted money, cozy contracts, conflicts of interest.

Now the White House says asking those questions could be a crime.

In a letter dated Monday, White House counsel Will Scharf warned Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the Democrat expected to lead the House Oversight Committee in January, that his planned investigations “may cross the line into blatant criminality.” The letter, first reported by Punchbowl News, added that issuing unlawful subpoenas “may warrant further investigation.” In plain terms, the officials Congress wants to question are hinting they could turn around and investigate the questioners.

What set this off? On election night, as returns showed Democrats winning both chambers, which the Associated Press later projected, Garcia posted a blunt message for administration officials: lawyer up. Four days later, President Trump ordered the Justice Department to look into Democrats he branded “extortionists.” Scharf’s letter pushes further down that same road.

In fairness, the White House has a point buried in there. Scharf cited Supreme Court precedent holding that congressional investigations must serve a legitimate legislative task, not stand in for criminal prosecution. Even the committee’s current Republican chairman called the “lawyer up” remark in bad taste. Bluster from lawmakers is nothing new, and courts do rein in subpoenas that wander too far.

But there is a canyon between “your subpoena is too broad” and “your subpoena might be a crime.” Legal scholars noticed. Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University, called the letter “legally repulsive” and said it ignores the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which shields lawmakers from prosecution for their official work. Deborah Pearlstein of Princeton dismissed it as a clumsy attempt at intimidation. News reports on the letter noted it is unclear how any of the Democratic statements it cites could break a federal criminal law, and the letter names no statute.

Garcia’s answer was short. “It appears Donald Trump has something to hide,” he said, adding that Congress does not need the White House’s permission to do its job.

So why should any of us care about a spat between a lawyer and a congressman?

Because oversight is how information reaches us. Democrats plan to examine how the president and his family have grown wealthier since he returned to office, along with the Epstein files and corporate misconduct. Whatever we think of those targets, the answers belong to the public, not to the officials being asked. A lawmaker who fears a criminal referral for signing a subpoena becomes a watchdog with its mouth taped shut. And when oversight gets treated as a crime, the officials who owe Congress answers get a ready excuse to stay quiet.

There is also the precedent. Power used once tends to be used again, by whoever holds it next. If one party’s White House can label oversight a crime, the other party’s White House will eventually borrow the move. The rule we accept now is the rule we all live with later.

The letter may also backfire. Politico legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney observed that threatening criminal process hands Democrats an argument to skip lengthy negotiations and head straight to court.

The new Congress convenes in January. Subpoenas, refusals and lawsuits will follow. That fight is normal; it is how our system sorts out who gets to see what. What is not normal is a president’s lawyer suggesting the questions themselves could land someone in legal jeopardy.

We voted for a Congress that would ask questions. The least we can expect is that asking them stays legal. Go beyond the headlines…

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