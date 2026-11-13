November 13, 2026

Trump Administration Hires Private Collectors to Chase Millions of Defaulted Student Loans

For millions of us, the tax refund is the one big check of the year. It fixes the transmission, catches up the light bill and covers the rent we fell behind on. Next spring, a lot of those checks may never arrive.

The Trump administration is now hiring private debt collectors to pursue borrowers who have defaulted on federal student loans, MarketWatch reported Thursday, calling it the first such hiring in six years. The timing is no accident. In October, sources told The Washington Sun the plan would not be announced before the midterm elections, with one calling an earlier rollout “politically insane.” The election is over. The collectors are coming.

The scale is enormous. About 7.8 million borrowers owed $179 billion in defaulted federal student loans at the end of last year, and Stateline reported this week that the count now tops 9 million. At least 5 percent of student loans in every state slid into default in late 2025 and early 2026, according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York data, and older borrowers are struggling more than they did before the pandemic.

That matters because of what default unlocks. Washington can take up to 15 percent of a borrower’s disposable pay without a court order, seize an entire tax refund and cut up to 15 percent from Social Security retirement or disability checks, as long as $750 a month remains, according to student aid expert Mark Kantrowitz. A retiree still paying off a loan taken out for a child’s degree could watch a fixed income shrink. Sources told The Washington Sun that some officials want those penalties in place for the tax season ending April 15, 2027.

The companies doing the collecting deserve scrutiny too. Business Insider reported that two firms in Treasury’s existing collection network, Pioneer Credit Recovery and Transworld Systems, were previously sued or fined by federal watchdogs over misleading or abusive practices. Handing millions of stressed borrowers to that kind of operation invites confusion at best.

The administration does have a case. A loan is a promise, and letting defaults sit costs real money. Marc Goldwein of the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said that postponing collections has cost taxpayers about $5 billion so far. Treasury has also opened a Defaulted Loans Support Center to help borrowers get out of default, and officials say they prefer voluntary payment plans over seizures.

Still, a policy worth defending is a policy worth announcing before an election, not quietly after one. And the fallout will not stay inside the homes of borrowers. Every garnished paycheck and seized refund is money that never reaches the local grocery, the mechanic or the day care center. Defaults drag down credit scores, which makes car loans, apartments and even some jobs harder to land. Multiply that by millions of households at once, and our whole economy feels the squeeze.

There is still a window. Borrowers in default can apply to rehabilitate their loans through StudentAid.gov before any garnishment notice lands. They should move carefully, though. New York Attorney General Letitia James warned this month that under the new federal law, consolidating a loan can now permanently limit repayment choices and cut off paths to forgiveness. Meanwhile, the new Congress arriving in January can demand to know which companies win these contracts, how they are paid and what protections borrowers will have.

We were told this could wait until after we voted. It did. Now we owe it to ourselves to watch the collectors as closely as they will be watching us. Go beyond the headlines…

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