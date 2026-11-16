Senate GOP Races to Seat Two Dozen Trump Judges Before Democrats Take Over

Little more than a week after the midterms, the outgoing Republican majority in the Senate confirmed Gregory Carl Cook to a federal court in Alabama. He can keep that seat for the rest of his life. He is one of roughly two dozen nominees the Senate is racing to install before Democrats take control on Jan. 3, and not one of them will ever face voters.

As of last Wednesday, 24 of President Trump’s judicial nominations were pending, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee as reported by the Associated Press. The Senate has already confirmed 57 of his judges this term, according to the AP, including 10 on the powerful appeals courts. Trump appointees now hold roughly a third of all active federal judgeships, according to Brookings research cited by CBS News.

Most of us will never set foot in the Supreme Court. The judges who shape our lives sit lower. They decide whether a voting map shuts out a neighborhood, whether a worker was fired because of her race or her pregnancy, whether a police search went too far, and whether a federal agency can cut off our benefits. They are also the ones who keep telling this White House no. An appeals court in Washington ruled against Trump’s asylum ban in April, according to the AP, and the administration has now taken that fight to the Supreme Court.

The rush makes sense for the president. It just contradicts what he said two years ago. When Democrats were filling seats after his win in 2024, Trump posted that no more judges should be confirmed before Inauguration Day, according to Fox News. Now Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has written in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans cannot take their feet off the gas, according to the AP.

The nominees in the fast lane say a lot. Elliot Gaiser, a Justice Department official who is 37, according to The Daily Signal, is up for a federal judgeship near Dallas. He was never vetted by the bipartisan screening panel Texas traditionally uses, and Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, raised concerns about his ties to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the AP. Another Texas pick, James Sullivan, sits on the state Supreme Court and just lost his reelection bid, according to The Daily Wire. Texans voted him off one bench. Washington may hand him another one for life.

Even some Republicans are balking. Sen. Thom Tillis told the White House, “Don’t treat us like a manufacturing facility. Treat us like the U.S. Senate,” according to the AP, which also reported that one appeals court pick was pulled last week amid GOP resistance.

To be fair, neither party has clean hands here. In November 2024, Democrat Dick Durbin urged his colleagues to confirm every pending judicial nominee before his party lost the Senate, according to his own press release. Republicans did the same after Trump lost in 2020. Today Durbin accuses Republicans of breaking longstanding standards, and Grassley argues Democrats could block any Trump pick next year. Each side honors the rules that help it win.

That is exactly the problem. We can fire a senator. We can fire a president. We cannot fire a federal judge. A lame duck session lets a majority voters just rejected make choices that will outlast many of those voters. A nominee who is 37 today could still be ruling on our rights in the 2060s.

Voters spoke on Nov. 3. Roughly two dozen lifetime appointments are being decided as if they hadn’t. Both parties should agree, in writing, that after an election flips the Senate, lifetime confirmations wait for the new Congress unless both sides sign off. Until they do, we should call our senators, in either party, and ask a simple question: whose voice counts more, ours or a majority we already voted out? Go beyond the headlines…

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