How Rising Premiums Quietly Shrink Our Paychecks

The first paycheck of January usually feels like a fresh start. For many of the roughly 160 million of us covered through work, according to Axios, part of next year’s raise will already be spoken for.

That is the hushed math behind this fall’s open enrollment season. Workers now pay an average of $7,471 a year toward family coverage, up 9 percent, or $621, from last year, according to KFF’s 2026 Employer Health Benefits Survey. That outpaced wage growth of 3.7 percent and inflation of 2.7 percent.

Unfortunately, the pain isn’t waiting for 2027. A Gallagher survey of 3,717 employers found 36 percent saw premiums rise 10 percent or more at their latest renewal, even after changing their plans, up from 27 percent a year earlier. Next year looks steeper still. Aon projects employer health costs will climb 9.5 percent in 2027, pushing average spending above $19,000 per employee. Raises are not keeping pace. Companies are budgeting just 3.4 percent for salary increases in 2027.

So how does a premium bill become a smaller raise? It happens in three stages.

The first stage is underway now, as employers lock in their 2027 plans. KFF found that 44 percent of large firms raised the share of premiums workers pay this year to brace for higher costs, and almost half of employers with 500 or more workers plan to shift more costs onto employees next year, according to a Mercer report.

The second stage arrives in January, when the new deductions start. Consider a worker earning $60,000 who covers her family. A 3.4 percent raise adds $2,040 a year before taxes. If her premium share grows at this year’s 9 percent pace, roughly $670 of that raise, about a third, vanishes into her deduction before rent or groceries.

The third stage is the one we rarely see. Every added dollar an employer spends on health care, Gallagher’s Robby White told Axios, is money “they can’t spend on their employees.” Economists found that when hospital mergers pushed up health prices, workers’ wages fell by roughly the same amount.

That burden isn’t equal. Workers at firms with fewer than 200 employees pay an average of $9,687 toward family coverage, $2,847 more than workers at large firms, according to KFF. Separate research summarized by the Washington Center for Equitable Growth found that job losses tied to rising health prices fall mostly on low and middle income workers, while employment for people earning more than $100,000 barely changes. A premium costs about the same whether someone earns $45,000 or $450,000, so it takes a far bigger bite out of the smaller paycheck.

The drivers are not mysterious. Cancer care is the top cost driver for about seven in 10 firms, Gallagher found, alongside costly specialty drugs. Aetna’s president told Axios that arbitration fights created under the federal surprise billing law now rank among the top three drivers of employer costs. Each of those is something Congress can address, and a new Congress arrives in January. If lawmakers focus only on the premiums we can see and ignore the raises we never get, they will miss half the damage.

This enrollment season, we should ask our employers for one more number: what our coverage truly costs, including their share, because that money is part of our pay. And we should ask Washington why the cost of care keeps deciding the size of our raise. Go beyond the headlines…

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